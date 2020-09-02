Harry Potter, Back to Hogwarts today: that’s why we celebrate September 1st

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

September 1st is celebrated on Back to Hogwarts, a day in which Harry Potter fans gather at London’s King’s Cross station, the place from which Harry Potter and his friends leave for Hogwarts. This year, in order to avoid crowds in the COVID-19 era, the Wizarding World has organized a virtual hangout.

The first Back to Hogwarts online took place from 11.30 to 12.30. Back to Hogwarts features magic wands raised to the skies by fans to celebrate leaving for the world’s most famous school of witchcraft and wizardry from platform nine and three-quarters.

This year the rally took place in live streaming thanks to the Back to Hogwarts association, which deals with Harry Potter-themed gatherings and events, trying to revive the emotions and sensations experienced by the young wizards and young witches of Hogwarts. On September 1st at 11.00 am the train bound for Hogwarts took Harry Potter and his friends on incredible adventures.

Here because the organization recreates some of the iconic events school, including House Sorting, House Cup, Quidditch and classes.

Each attendee is obviously dressed up as a model Hogwarts student.

In July Harry Potter turned 40 and the web was immediately flooded with good wishes from fans. A few days before Daniel Radcliffe celebrated his birthday and even in that case the fans did not miss the British actor’s best wishes.