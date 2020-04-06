Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reveals that she has had symptoms of coronavirus

Share it:

The test has not been done, says author J.K. Rowling. But he confirms that he has had all the symptoms of the coronavirus. The positive part is that the creator of Harry Potter He comments that he has already overcome the disease, in any case. And best of all, you've shared a technique that can help you get through symptoms better if someone has them. Furthermore, it is a relatively simple technique and can be practiced by anyone from home.

First of all, Rowling says that she has followed the directions of her husband, who is a doctor. And then it sends out a hopeful message for those who are also having symptoms but cannot confirm whether or not they have the disease. Basically, this is a simple breathing exercise that you can see in the video shared in Rowling's tweet. Below you can read their textual statements.

"Please see this Queens Hospital document explaining how to alleviate respiratory symptoms. For the past 2 weeks I have had all symptoms of C19 (although I have not been tested) and did this on the advice of the doctor. I am completely recovered and the technique helped me a lot. ".

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https: //t.co/xo8AansUvc via @Youtube – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Subsequently, and through a thank you tweet, the author wanted to take the opportunity to thank the fans for encouraging messages: "Thank you for your kind and emotional messages! I really am fully recovered and wanted to share a doctor recommended technique, it doesn't cost a thing, it has no unpleasant side effects, but it could help you a lot, or to any of your loved ones, how it helped me." My, keep everyone safe. ".