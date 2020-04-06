Entertainment

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reveals that she has had symptoms of coronavirus

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The test has not been done, says author J.K. Rowling. But he confirms that he has had all the symptoms of the coronavirus. The positive part is that the creator of Harry Potter He comments that he has already overcome the disease, in any case. And best of all, you've shared a technique that can help you get through symptoms better if someone has them. Furthermore, it is a relatively simple technique and can be practiced by anyone from home.

First of all, Rowling says that she has followed the directions of her husband, who is a doctor. And then it sends out a hopeful message for those who are also having symptoms but cannot confirm whether or not they have the disease. Basically, this is a simple breathing exercise that you can see in the video shared in Rowling's tweet. Below you can read their textual statements.

"Please see this Queens Hospital document explaining how to alleviate respiratory symptoms. For the past 2 weeks I have had all symptoms of C19 (although I have not been tested) and did this on the advice of the doctor. I am completely recovered and the technique helped me a lot. ".

Subsequently, and through a thank you tweet, the author wanted to take the opportunity to thank the fans for encouraging messages: "Thank you for your kind and emotional messages! I really am fully recovered and wanted to share a doctor recommended technique, it doesn't cost a thing, it has no unpleasant side effects, but it could help you a lot, or to any of your loved ones, how it helped me." My, keep everyone safe. ".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.