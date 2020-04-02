Entertainment

         Harry Potter at Home: the website for children and fans where J.K. Rowling casts a boredom spell during quarantine

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Any form of entertainment is appreciated during this quarantine of the coronavirus, from movie or series recommendations to cutting-edge videos appearing online. The last to join the cause has been the writer J.K. Rowling with the launch of the Harry Potter at Home website.

For fans and uninitiated

Rowling pretends thus cast a spell against boredom both for those who are coming to their legendary franchise for the first time and for older fans. In it we will find from video tutorials – they put one example to learn how to draw a scarlet – to puzzles, quizzes or fun articles to read.


The main audience of Harry Potter at Home are the smallest of the house, but it is also aimed at teachers and parents to help guide their children and that the web serves to entertain but also to learn. For now to improve in English for those who do not have it as their mother tongue.

Also, Harry Potter at Home also includes a section dedicated to texts written by Rowling herself, thus demonstrating their total involvement in the project. As our colleagues from Jared remember, we must add that the author has also opened for free until June the possibility for teachers to upload their videos reading passages from some of her books.

