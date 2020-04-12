 Harry Lennix confesses that he did not shoot his scenes as the Martian Detective in Justice League

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the surprises that Zack Snyder had for us prepared for his version of "League of Justice" it was the revelation that General Swanwick was actually Detective Martian. We discovered this revelation through a storyboard in which it was discovered that the alien had impersonated Martha Kent and had an argument with Lois. Now he's the actor Harry Lennix, in charge of interpreting the general in "The Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", the one that pronounces on the subject.

Most revealing is that the actor was unaware of Snyder's plans until he taught him the storyboard a few months ago. That is to say, it was not filmed during the time that Snyder was in charge of the project and apparently the appearance of his character in early stages was ruled out. According to Lennix, during the premiere of "Batman v Superman" in 2016 they confessed to him that he was going to have to go to London to shoot some scenes for "League of Justice"However, a week later they confirmed that after a rewrite, her character had been removed. This coincides with reports that pointed to a conflict between Warner Bros. and Snyder over the ambitious script the latter was trying to put together with Chris Terrio.

Anyway, Lennix is ​​shown at Snyder's disposal to help him record the missing scenes, in case the filmmaker needs it. It is therefore not surprising that he supports the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which is advocating the release of this version of the coral tape.

We leave you with the publication that Snyder made at the time where he confirmed the character:

Via information | Comic book central