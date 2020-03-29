Harry Kane leaves open the possibility of leaving Tottenham

Share it:

Harry kane, striker for Tottenham, left his future in the English club up in the air 'if he does not progress as a team' and showed his ambition to become 'one of the best' footballers in the world.

The English international striker showed frustration at the lack of titles at Tottenham and, in a digital encounter with Sky, did not rule out his departure. 'It's one of those things that I couldn't say yes and neither could I say no. I love Spurs, I will always love them, but If I don't feel like we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not the one to stay', he claimed.

'I am an ambitious player, I want to improve and improve, become one of the best players. So it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress. It is not final that I stay here foreverhe added.

Kane, who is recovering from a hamstring injury during Coronavirus soccer halt, spoke of his later years at Tottenham and his helplessness over lack of success: 'We've been saying that for a couple We have had a fantastic team for years, but for one reason or another we have not been able to obtain the trophies that, when you look from the outside we have the equipment to get '.

'It is difficult to fit in as a player. I want to win in everything I do and when we get closer and you don't make it, it is difficult to assume and it accumulates. So both me and the team we have to give everything we have, the best of you, to win every game and win titles. For one reason or another, we have not yet succeeded, '' he acknowledged after recalling the last Champions League final lost.

The arrival of the Portuguese José Mourinho as coach will have its effect for Kane from next season. "He will do a preseason with the team to instill his values ​​and we will see what happens. He is an honest guy and he tells you if you are doing things right or not. If he likes you, he will tell you and if he doesn't love you, too, 'he said.

'We have a good relationship. We talk from time to time about the team, what we can do and how we can improve. It's great to work with a coach like José. It is one of the best in the world. He won everything everywhere. I'm sure he wants to do it at the Spurs, 'he said.