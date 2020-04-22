Harry and Meghan Markle in a fight with tabloid newspapers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have blacklisted four of Britain's top tabloid newspapers because of their reports, in the latest escalation of their public battle with the media. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and Daily Express of publishing stories that were "distorted, false and invasive beyond reason."

Harry and Meghan Markle, who relinquished royal front-line duties in the British Royal Family and moved to North America, described their new "no corroboration and zero commitment" policy in a scathing letter to title editors. .

The Guardian newspaper called it an "unprecedented attack on much of the media," while former tabloid bosses criticized the timing of the announcement, as the world grapples with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dukes of Sussex have intensified their war with the media since their high-profile wedding in 2018, criticizing what they say has been intrusive and unfair reporting on them. The prince filed legal action over allegedly intercepted voice messages and Meghan is suing for the publication of a "private" letter to her father in August 2018.









A preliminary hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers, which publishes Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, will take place in London's High Court on Friday. Details of communications between the couple and Thomas Markle were presented in court Monday, revealing that the couple begged him in text messages not to speak to the media before their wedding.

Harry and Meghan Markle's letter to the British tabloids reveals how they feel about newspaper coverage, but insisted they were not trying to put themselves above scrutiny. "It is not about closing the public conversation or censoring accurate reports," they said. Instead, they said they did not want to be used as "currency for a clickbait and distortion economy."

More generally, they said there was a "real human cost" to "salacious gossip" just to sell newspapers. The couple said that their new policy did not apply to all media and that they would continue to work with journalists from around the world.

You may also like:

Prince Harry reappears after agreement signed with Queen Elizabeth II

Brad Pitt jokes at the Baftas and makes the Dukes of Cambridge laugh

Prince Harry opens his heart after parting with the Royal Family