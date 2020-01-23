Harry and Meghan Markle, how are they going to protect themselves from paparazzi in Canada now that they're no longer royals?

Share it:

The withdrawal of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family is the news of the moment, of the month … maybe of the whole 2020. If you follow the British royal family you know that the will to Harry and Meghan leaving work as a senior royal has much to do with the desire for extreme privacy of the son of Lady Diana, who saw her mother die of a mad rush to escape the paparazzi. The problem is only one: paparazzi are also in Canada and against them the match has already started complaint of Prince Harry in the form of a formal warning from his lawyers, after the Canadian media followed Meghan Markle and little Archie out through the woods and tried to take photos of their home on Vancouver Island with the most powerful technological means (and illegal) available.

In practice, they fled the royal life aquarium to live a freer life, but the consequences are that they are even more followed and targeted by the press than before. Will they ever come out?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the report to the paparazzi in Canada

Harry and Meghan at their latest official royal event covered exclusively by the British press. Samir HusseinGetty Images

CNN reports that Prince Harry, who just landed in Vancouver after closing the latest royal events in London, sent a formal warning through his lawyers to the media that they took and published photos of his wife and son at a time. of normality. Photos that arrived after Meghan's at the airport while waiting for a friend and Harry getting off the plane before arriving at his new home. The problem is only one: outside the real circuit, outside the protection of the Royal Rota which is the formal agreement that binds the British media to the Royal Family (a kind of exclusive photo of their events in exchange for privacy on the most private shots of family members), Harry and Meghan are more exposed than ever. On the one hand they have more control over their image, something that will allow them to work as two private citizens (while maintaining their "dormant" titles). On the other hand, they have also become common celebs, no longer protected by the real media system that guarantees the royals that stolen shots of their normalcy will not be published: it is no coincidence that during the period of crisis and anarchy caused by Harry's decision and Meghan popped out of the Kate Middleton's photo while accompanying children to school who are usually never released.

On Twitter, half of the fans who follow and love the royals say that Harry and Meghan are fighting for what they believe in, that privacy that Harry's mom, Lady Diana, has never had. On the other, to see the photos of smiling Meghan who not only seems decidedly relaxed in front of the cameras but also seems to look in the room with confidence, many think that the spotlight lights don't mind him so much and that anyway, given the interest in their comparisons, they would do well to accept it.

Prince Harry has already sued a British editorial group for creating fake news on Meghan Markle in November 2019 and with this warning he is also trying to educate Canadian paparazzi about the silence and non-publication of private images that do not affect their privacy. . But will it be enough? Those who know Vancouver Island, where they live at the time of the Dukes of Sussex, say that they are the greatest attraction there: two that stand out, in short. The paparazzi, who are now free to do their job without limitations, have slung back to film Meghan Markle to see what her new life is like by hiding among the hedges of their garden.

The war of Prince Harry against the tabloids has turned into the war against the paparazzi. Many say that giving up the minimum of protection he had in the UK was madness, but only time will tell if these people are right: maybe the desire to triumph and live a normal life with Meghan will be stronger than everything.

