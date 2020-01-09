Harry and Meghan Markle, because Queen Elizabeth's reaction proves that she is still the boss on the matter

Share it:

When you thought the royal drama situation had calmed down a bit in the British court, here is the latest news about the prince Harry and Meghan Markle they open a new chapter, perhaps the most shocking: the withdrawal of Meghan Markle and Harry, who leave their role of senior royals. In practice they want to be still real (therefore keeping the titles) but economically independent and have decided to live overseas with their son Archie to be more free to do their thing. The only possible question at the moment is: ok, but the reactions the royal family and the Queen Elizabeth II to what? In short, as grandma Betty took it and what is happening right now in Buckingham Palace?

Harry and Meghan retire, Royal Family reactions

How it started: a little surprise and a little no (because we had been expecting it for some time) Harry and Meghan Markle on Instagram @SussexRoyal and on their website, on January 8, 2020 they released a press release.Reading the press release, everything seems pink and flowers, everything seems already decided in peace: they will remain royal dedicated to the crown but will no longer work directly for the Queen. On the sussexroyal.com site there is also a new section called Funding where Harry and Meghan Markle they explain how they will earn their bread and a Media that tells how they will behave with the newspapers from now on. We see that there is a great job behind and considering that nothing comes out without the approval of the Queen's office, to read the press release of the withdrawal of Meghane Harry it seemed everything was already decided upstream.

Instead, apparently … no.

One hour after the release of the Harry of Sussex and Meghan release, Queen Elizabeth's was released, in which it is said essentially: "Keep calm, because the negotiations are at the beginning and the path to do what Harry and Meghan want is very complicated".

In practice what the royal insiders say is that it is true, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William with Kate Middleton they knew of the intentions of Harry and Meghan but the news was not supposed to come out like this: there are too many things at stake, too much money and too much history to be able to simply announce the exit from a royal family by dictating their own conditions.

Indeed, on Twitter the royal experts say that Queen Elizabeth did not really know that Harry and Meghan published the news of the divorce from the Royal Family so quickly and thinks that even avid Sussex fans have not appreciated the way and timing with which they announced their decision.

According to the international press, both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton and Prince William would be "incredibly injured"from the surprise release of the Prince Harry. Basically everyone knew it was in the air but apparently they were waiting to find a balance with the personal and even economic needs of Harry and Meghan and the needs of the monarchy before telling everyone.

And the Queen Elizabeth? With the press release he released, he suggests that she is always in charge and that she understands the need to get away from her nephew and his wife Meghan, but that it is much more complicated than it seems. Although the Dukes of Sussex seem to have thought of everything already, in reality nothing has been decided at the official level. The #royaldrama continues, get popcorn.

