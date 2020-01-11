Harry and Meghan leave the Royal Family and if the "substitutes" were Beatrice and Eugenie of York?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news is everywhere and the whole world is waiting to see how the Sussex Vs Royal Family issue will end, after the request to become real with economic independence of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who threw the court into the storm. In the midst of the London chaos and with Queen Elizabeth a little disappointed by the latest events, two jobs are freed and who more than Beatrice and Eugenia of York could they cover them? We bet that at the moment there are two (ex) royals that are rubbing their hands with joy, or the Prince Andrea and Sarah Ferguson. And do you know why? If the place of Meghan and Harry such as working royals should he really jump and they were free to give up their role, their daughters would indeed be the most likely to replace the Sussex.

Since there are millions of things at stake (where the millions are literal) we still don't know if the requests for Harry and Meghan will be accepted by the Royal Family and in what terms. Plus, we don't know if the family really wants to replace Sussex because royal seniors cost money, so cutting your expenses a bit wouldn't be bad either. But if two new active members were needed to go around on behalf of his Majesty, why not York sisters? They would finally have some revenge as Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren just like William and Harry and they would take off the scandal Prince Andrea which also had consequences for them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke, what if they were replaced by Beatrice and Eugenie of York?

Beatrice and Eugenie of York at a Queen's Garden Party together with Prince Harry in 2019. WPA PoolGetty Images

We vote for Eugenie and Beatrice of York for two reasons: one, I am from the family so the role belongs to him a little by birthright. Two, they are cute and discreet, always smiling and have never raised fuss like father or mother Sarah Ferguson, who are true masters when it comes to scandals.

But why the York sisters don't they work as senior royals?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE