Harry and Meghan, here's what will happen after Queen Elizabeth's (severe but fair) decision

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You can practically consider the dense period of Sussexit ended, because among the recent news on Harry and Meghan there is also the one linked to reaction of Queen Elizabeth, which, with his usual iron fist, he managed together with the other senior royals (Prince Charles and the Prince William) the whole Sussex farewell situation from the beginning. After the indiscretion of the loss of the "trademark" Sussex Royal which has not yet been confirmed, actually something has moved in court that has to do with the beginning of Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada. The true news is that the Queen is not very convinced that this new system based on her nephew's economic independence will work, because the agreement provides for 12 month trial, beyond which we will analyze how it went.

Or maybe it's a way to leave a glimpse open to the prince's family Harry, in case they repent and want to return?

Harry and Meghan recent news and Queen's reaction: here's what will happen

The official start is scheduled for April 1, 2020, not before a couple of public events from Harry and senior royals Meghan jointly: in practice they will return to England in early March to do their duty as royalty working for the Crown because, at the express request of the Queen, they still remain for a few weeks.

Among the most important changes there is also that of the loss of the office in Buckingham Palace, which had been their headquarters since they split from the offices at Kensington Palace in Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Some military titles from the Prince Harry, who had lost at the behest of Queen Elizabeth with no small regret, will be kept but it will not be possible to use them in the 12 months of trial that Queen Elizabeth has granted to her nephew. Among the London Marathon of which Harry is the patron, the Invictus Game 2020 in the Netherlands attended by both Harry and Meghan and some formal events in London with the whole family in full (and we can't wait to understand what the atmosphere between the Sussex and the Cambridge) you will still often see Harry and Meghan Markle in royals version: then, from 1 April 2020, they will be able to officially begin their new life.

But why did Queen Elizabeth react so strongly?

Will we ever see these 3 together again? WPA PoolGetty Images

Okay, maybe Queen Elizabeth's reaction to this whole story may seem very strong and severe, but for us it was the right answer to the Sussex situation and their divorce from Royal family. Consider that at the beginning, to speed up reaction times and open the debate that apparently had been stopped for months, the Sussex launched the bomb and the new site dedicated to the project of making an independent life without first agreeing with real relatives : a low blow, for many, that the Queen has not digested well and from which she was very wounded.

Of course, it accelerated things so much that within two months Meghan and Harry together with the son Archie they started their new life, although not yet in a formal and official way, but if you look at the conditions with which they left their Royal Family, none of those they initially requested has been confirmed. The Queen's answer was severe but fair, in our opinion: either you are royal, or you are not. You can't be 50% as they would have liked prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who nevertheless retained titles and riches and were not reneged from a sentimental point of view by the family (at least, apparently).

Photos of Meghan Markle's first engagement alone with the Queen. Jeff J MitchellGetty Images

The Queen to Prince Harry has removed military titles, perhaps the thing that the son of Lady Diana most regrets of all history. He asked for the return of the public funds used to restructure the Frogmore Cottagethis is also a correct decision because they will no longer live in the UK. And then he gave 12 months of time, once again a condition coming from above, to see that everything works on both sides. In between there will be agreements, contracts and confidentiality clauses that the Sussex have signed in order not to stain the Crown in any way with scandals, interviews and gossip. In short, independence is fine and you can do it alone, but with your own legs you go further, especially with respect for the family.

At 94, Queen Elizabeth played still sets the law and does it for the good of the monarchy. There are already enough scandals and divorces: Harry, Meghan and Archie can in all respects live the life they desire, but far from gossip.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE