Harry and Meghan Could Get to Netflix or Disney

It was only a matter of time. After the bombing received these days in all the media worldwide it was logical that some company put a job offer on the table for the (former) dukes of Sussex, this is, Harry and Meghan Markle. Celebrity stories always like them, and more if there is a soap opera in between.

What we did not expect was that Netflix I had a job for both. For Meghan yes, she is an actress And Harry? As the director of content of the company, Ted Sarandos, announced during the awards ceremony of the Producers Union (PGA), the giant of streaming have reserved a place for Prince Harry and Meghan if they were interested.

Are we talking about creating a program about history? It is not known if the marriage is planning to sell the story (and if the British Royal House would leave them), but everything suggests that the two emancipated could well forge a new path through entertainment. "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, of course," Sarandos said.

However, it seems that Netflix is ​​not the only one. It is rumored that other giants of streaming They would also be trying to work with the now independent couple and with a new destination in Canada. Moreover, it is possible that even Netflix is ​​already late with the proposal, if already done. As Movieweb collects, Disney would have already moved token and would have given Meghan a role of voice-over in some Show of the study. It is more, a few days ago The Mail on Sunday He posted a video of Prince Harry promoting his wife's voice skills alongside the CEO and president of Disney, Bob Iger, during the presentation of the remake of 'The Lion King'.

Therefore it seems that the battle for Harry and Meghan Markle will be between Netflix and Disney, if it really ends up having a job offer that interests them.