Harry and Meghan as Lady Diana, famous friends are the shield to make it in a world of labels

If it is true that friends say who you are, then circle them famous friends who moves around the prince Harry and Meghan Markle states that before being royal, before being Dukes of Sussex, they have always been celebrities. He knew Lady Diana in the nineties and they know it too Harry and Meghan today who have taken a lot from her approach to stardom. And if those friends are celebs, sources of inspiration for fashion, politics and society, all the better. The latest news about Harry and Meghan, currently in Canada after seeing you at the Royal Family confirm that their famous friends they did not abandon them, on the contrary: with interviews and support phrases they sent power messages to Sussex from every corner of the globe.

And we immediately think of a parallel with the famous friends of Lady Diana, which in this was very similar: she too, in the last years of her life had become a world celeb, surrounded herself with people who really loved her and who, among other things, were famous pop stars like Elton John is Michael Jackson. Harry and Meghan have taken much of the imprint left by Lady Diana, not only the more supportive aspects such as the interest in Africa that the Sussex have in common with Kate Middleton and Prince William, but above all the way of doing open and pop.

Harry and Meghan as Lady Diana, celeb friends and the pop star approach

Lady Diana and Michael Jackson at the Prince's Trust charity event in 1988. Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

The lifestyles of Cambridge and Sussex are now at the antipodes and the change of residence of Harry and Meghan has put a lot of distance between the Windsor brothers, not only geographically. Kate and William also have famous friends, but by choice and perhaps by attitude they make a more secluded life, while for Harry and Meghan celeb as George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey is Jessica Mulroney they made themselves heard to have their say and support the choice of their friends.

Harry and Meghan's famous friendsfrom politics to cinema, they have always characterized their being royal, since Meghan's arrival in the family of Queen Elizabeth. To us they always seemed more celeb than members of a royal family thanks also to the background of Meghan who comes from TV and already had friends with important names. It is no coincidence that from their new work we also expect a more show – oriented turn: an aspect that, especially after the divorce from Prince Charlesalso characterized the life of Lady Diana.

In Lady Diana's time social networks were not there, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry up Instagram they managed to make a small social revolution, rejuvenating the Royal Family's media and getting closer and closer to their subjects. Or would it be better to call them fans? In their way of approaching people not only virtually but also physically there is a great deal of the way Lady Diana had to speak to her audience, who loved her also because she didn't hide her influential friendships.

Harry and Meghan meet Beyoncè and Jay-Z at the Lion King premiere in 2019. WPA PoolGetty Images

Among the famous friends of Harry and Meghan, today, there are some of the most important couples of the show-biz who have not only made a contribution to the world of entertainment but are also a source of inspiration for those who follow them. So Amal Clooney, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and maybe even Beyoncé and Jay-Z that Meghan and Harry met in 2019 and that we see very well together during an exit for four, they are the perfect characters to surround yourself with to wander in a world that is not only made up of protocol and etiquette, formal and often boring events. Lady Diana was the same: among her friendships there were Freddie Mercury (with whom she apparently had a girls night out in the 80s), Goldie Hawn and Naomi Campbell but also designers such as Gianni Versace.

Lady Diana and Elton John at Gianni Versace's funeral in Milan in 1997. The designer was also a great friend of Lady D. GERARD JULIENGetty Images

The future of Sussex (not only working but also personal) passes through influential friendships who have tightened in these years: Oprah Winfrey has previously worked with Prince Harry and has said in various interviews to support him as much as possible in his choice to leave the Royal Family, Hillary Clinton has even flown to Windsor to meet Meghan and Archie. A bit like Elton John than for Lady Diana there has always been and has always defended her with a drawn sword, continuing to be close to her children Harry and William even after his disappearance. Among friends of Meghan and Harry there are also normal people, but it is in the famous ones that we see a lotlegacy of Lady Diana to which they, of course, "stole" ways and approaches. And that's why we like them so much, because before being royal they are also pop celebs who know how to talk to fans. And they are never wrong, not even once.

