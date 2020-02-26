Harrison Ford wants an Indiana Jones to Marvel

Share it:

Harrison Ford is back. Let's see, it's not that he had gone anywhere, but he has just released a film, 'The Call of the Wild', and taking advantage of the promotion, is giving very interesting interviews in which he talks, of course, about Indiana Jones, since in 2021 we will receive the fifth installment of the famous saga.

We know that the script has had problems almost from the beginning (especially because of the poor reception it had at the time 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull') and, both Spielberg and George Lucas, as Harrison himself, want to do things well, that returning to' Indiana Jones' is a great effort. And if it comes back, it is necessary to return well.

"We want it to be the best of all. We have some agenda problems and some things still to do with the script, but we are determined to put everything right before it is done."

Lucasfilm

It has been rumored that we will be able to see the Nazis again in 'Indiana Jones 5', even that it would be the starting point for a new Indiana. But the truth is that there is still nothing official (except there will be no substitute for Harrison, who has made it clear several times). Although this time is Disney, and wants to take Indiana to the top, and Harrison Ford explains so for Hey U Guys: