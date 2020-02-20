Harrison Ford, the curious case of the actor who doesn't like to be

Share it:

Harrison Ford is the perfect example that you don't always end up dedicating yourself to something precisely because you're passionate about it at first. Sometimes, because of life's setbacks, we can end up dedicating our lives to trades to which, at first, we would never have thought we would do. But the opposite may also be the case; want to devote himself to something with all the forces of the world, give everything, and end up not enjoying that job. Whatever it is.

Harrison Ford did not want to be an actor. In the early stages of his career, the actor who has given life to Han Solo in the Star Wars saga made only the odd occasional project for television and I charged $ 150 a week. A salary that he did not give in order to support his family and that he had to combine with a carpenter's job. Occupation, on the other hand, in which Ford seemed to feel quite comfortable. In fact, thanks to him, he had the opportunity to meet George Lucas. During one of his commissions, Ford was working for Fred Roos, director of cast for Universal, who introduced him to the father of Star Wars. That was the most important moment in Harrison Ford's career. The golden opportunity to catapult to stardom or, at least, to be able to charge some more money to feed your family.

It is clear that Harrison Ford, loving it or not, has become a key figure in the world of cinema and, more specifically, in popular culture. It is not that the actor has made industrial quantities of feature films (such as Samuel L. Jackson) that have made it come out even in the soup. But has been able to choose the projects. Or, rather, he has known how to be at the right time at the right time. It is clear that the roles that have most marked his career have been Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard. Coincidentally, there was not much hope for two of them: both Lucas and Scott's films were not conceived with too many expectations.

However, both projects became instant cult classics that made the Ford figure remain related to such products for life. With the Spielberg movie it was something different, since the director of Shark already had a certain reputation and had more than assured that Indiana Jones was not going to stick it at the box office, since this was like a representation of the adventure television series that They had accompanied many spectators of that time.

In any case, Ford ended up focusing entirely on his career as a film actor. Leaving the carpentry behind and all other related trades that gave him a misery a week. However, despite having become a great star, Ford never really loved what he was doing. He talks about his projects as an actor as a simple normal job. As one more job in which you just have to comply with a schedule, do the job well and go home with the ground. Nothing else. Although, currently, having the actor in a project already implies, to a greater or lesser extent, that this will not go unnoticed and will have a minimum guaranteed box office. Something that not all professionals in your sector can say.

Just as it was said at the time that Michael Bay makes movies to keep all the luxury cars he must have on his property, Ford does the same to be able to continue having a fairly high pace of life. He is fully aware that he already has his life solved and that he could stop working if he wanted to, but it is his job and he does it because, in a way, it is also his obligation (despite his 77 years). What's more, a new Indiana Jones movie is currently underway; nothing more and nothing less than the fifth installment of the saga. Although here, maybe not for Ford but for the saga, you have to close and know when to leave things.

He has also been seen recently in the new Star Wars trilogy, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Blande Runner. Harrison Ford is only keeping his legacy afloat to record that he has helped build all that. Not because I really want to continue expanding the stories of Han, Indy or Rick, because neither is it that I have never really loved those characters. The truth, and according to himself, he has never been excited about the role of Han Solo, but that fed him. It was even a surprise that Solo's suit was re-wrapped to make more films. And without George Lucas behind the cameras.

Now, to everyone's surprise, Ford releases a new feature film: The Call of the Wild, in which it gives life to a man who moves to Alaska along with his dog, Buck, in full gold rush. Probably, Harrison Ford will not care much what we think of him, but for us it will always be an indispensable fantasy and science fiction cinema, regardless of the awards he has won or not throughout his career. An eternal figure that we will love forever. If he doesn't love his career, we already do it.