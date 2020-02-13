General News

 Harrison Ford talks goodbye to Han Solo in Star Wars

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Character Han Solo it's a fundamental part of the Star Wars universe, and that's why he had his return "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", although that also served to give an end to the character. Han's life ended at the hands of his son, Kylo Ren / Ben Solo in what meant his final fall to the Dark Side of the Force. However, the last film, the closure that Episode IX brought, gave us a surprise in this regard.

The film, which has been in theaters for almost two months, brought a last incarnation of Han Solo to Harrison Ford, at a time that served to guide Ben only to renounce the dark side of the Force and amend his mistakes.

During a recent appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ford talked about how he was able to get a proper ending for Han.

I imagined that his usefulness had been exhausted, bled, and, well, he was willing to die for the cause. It brings a certain dignity, a certain basis. No good action is without punishment.

Ford also explained how the director, J.J. Abrams, approached him with a "good idea" to bring Han back to ‘The Force Awakens’. Ford finally accepted, and made his surprise appearance in the movie.

J.J. said: 'This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided that it is a good idea and I would like you to do it..

