Harrison Ford says Indiana Jones 5 "will peta" as a UCM movie

The fifth installment of the saga Indiana Jones It is going to be something truly surprising and different from what the spectators expect if we look at the latest statements that its protagonist, Harrison Ford, has made about the project.

The actor wanted to make it clear that they would not be working on this sequel if they were not clear that they want to do something groundbreaking and has even compared the level of finish they are looking for with what Marvel Studios movies usually have.

I don't think we're going to offer what they want to see, I want to give them something they don't see coming. They are used to some degree of disappointment when revisiting a saga. Certainly Marvel movies are a spectacular example of how to work in the opposite direction, they have embroidered it. We are not going to do another Indiana Jones unless we have the possibility to petarlo. We want it to be the best. We have some calendar problems and certain script things that need polishing but we are determined to reach those standards before moving on.

After the premiere of the fourth film, the franchise plummeted because of the fierce criticism it took for failing to live up to its predecessors. In fact it was expected that the saga would continue in the future without Ford to try to get money using the good name that was won with the first productions. The actor already said in the past that that will not happen and that when he is not active Indiana Jones will go with him.

We don't know much about this sequel and the last thing we were told is that filming would begin in April. We do not know if these agenda problems that Ford talks about can materialize in some kind of delay at the start of filming.

