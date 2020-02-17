         Harrison Ford reveals that 'Indiana Jones 5' starts shooting in two months

Share it:

Finally, it seems that the 'Indiana Jones 5' project starts up again. After several delays, last summer it was reported that filming would take place this year and now Harrison Ford has confirmed that they will start filming in April. The current release date is the July 9, 2021.

The 77-year-old adventurous archaeologist

The actor, from 77 years, he referred to the filming of 'Indy 5' during an interview where he offered his perspective by retaking the most popular characters of his career. And since 2008 he has returned to incarnate Indiana Jones ('The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'), Han Solo ('Star Wars: The Force Awakens') and Rick Deckard ('Blade Runner 2049').

“I am always happy to return to these characters. You know, when you have the opportunity to make another movie, it's because people have had a good time. I feel obligated to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started.

You have a sense of responsibility towards your customers. I think of the people who are going to watch my movies as clients, rather than as fans. For me that fan feels strange, it has always been that way. But the fact that these people support my business and I am responsible for the quality of the service I offer them, that feels better. "

Recall that the 'Indiana Jones 5' project started with a script by David Koepp that was subsequently rewritten by Jonathan Kasdan. At first, Steven Spielberg He will repeat as director and John Williams will return to music. Those who are not involved are George Lucas and Shia LaBeouf, who gave life to Indy's son in the fourth installment.