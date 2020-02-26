Entertainment

Harrison Ford reveals his favorite phrase said in the cinema

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Throughout his career, it has been Indiana Jones, Han Solo or Rick Deckard, to name just a few of his characters. Definitely Harrison Ford He has an enviable legacy and with each character he has left scenes and phrases for posterity. Even only in the Star Wars franchise, Ford became known for his dialogues and the arrogant attitude of his character.

But to all the speeches and memorable dialogue, what is your favorite? That same question was asked of Harrison Ford during an interview with BuzzFeed, where the iconic actor was promoting his new film, 'The Call of the Wild'. When asked to name his favorite phrase of all time, Ford pointed to 'In Search of the Lost Ark', the first in the Indiana Jones series released in 1981.

"It's not the years, it's filming"

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark ...

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

As much as the most famous smuggler in the galaxy had, it is Indiana Jones who stands out in Ford's mind. It won't be long before the famous archaeologist returns to our screens, as there are plans for a fifth movie with Indy.

It has taken a long time to arrive, too long, one could argue, but we understand that the sequel will begin filming later this year and will hit theaters in 2021. For now there are few details about the new plot, and it is not known who will return from previous deliveries According to Ford himself, new stages of Indy's life will be seen, and "part of his closed history" will be seen. We will be pending.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

