Entertainment

Harrison Ford: his best adventure movies

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Six days and seven nights

Released in the mid-90s, this box office is a romantic adventure comedy with Anne Heche as the protagonist alongside Ford. Funny and friendly, it marked the return of the actor to the adventure genre after almost 10 years.

On vacation on a tropical island with her boyfriend, Robin Monroe, an ambitious editor of a New York magazine, agrees to cover a report on a neighboring island. The only plane available on the island is piloted by Quinn Harris, a type of drinker and quarrelsome who deeply dislikes him. But she has no choice and he needs the money, so they take flight. They suffer an accident and go to an uninhabited island.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.