Harrison Ford: his best adventure movies

Six days and seven nights

Released in the mid-90s, this box office is a romantic adventure comedy with Anne Heche as the protagonist alongside Ford. Funny and friendly, it marked the return of the actor to the adventure genre after almost 10 years.

On vacation on a tropical island with her boyfriend, Robin Monroe, an ambitious editor of a New York magazine, agrees to cover a report on a neighboring island. The only plane available on the island is piloted by Quinn Harris, a type of drinker and quarrelsome who deeply dislikes him. But she has no choice and he needs the money, so they take flight. They suffer an accident and go to an uninhabited island.