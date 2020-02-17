Harrison Ford had no idea what Han Solo was in Star Wars 9

Share it:

It's no secret that actor Harrison Ford doesn't have a great appreciation for Han Solo, one of the most iconic Star Wars characters and also one that Ford has repeatedly despised. Despite this he had to interpret it again even when he was already dead, which is why we saw him in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with USA Today the actor responded (more or less) to one of the great unknowns of Episode IX; specifically to the doubt about what was the appearance of Han Solo when it appears to Ben Solo.

There has been speculation that it was a ghost of the Force, a type of projection only available to the great Jedi masters. But it doesn't seem to be the case this time.

"A ghost of the Force? I don't know what a Force ghost is. Don't tell anyone, I'm not talking loud enough for the recorder. I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don't care either".

The actor also shared his reaction when the director asked him to return to be Han Solo one last time, something that surprised him by the small detail of being dead since Episode VII.

"When JJ asked me to do it I stayed 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!' And he said 'More or less dead. You can do it'. I had nothing written at the time. But he said 'This will be fine.' So I accepted. When JJ asks you to do something, you will most likely do it. He is a very persuasive guy".

Apparently not everything was bad for Ford on this return, because he commented that "It was an interesting addition to the story and to continue developing the character of Adram Driver. Also the opportunity to shoot another scene with Adam was fantastic".