Harris and Walz Address Supporters After Election Loss

In a virtual call with grassroots supporters, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, addressed their recent election defeat to President-elect Donald Trump. The call, which took place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, marked Harris’ first public remarks since her concession speech on November 6.

Harris’ Message of Resilience

Harris emphasized that the fight for freedom, opportunity, and the ideals of America did not end with the election. She urged supporters not to let anyone take their power away, stating, “You have the same power that you did before November 5, you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire.”

The Vice President also highlighted the campaign’s unprecedented fundraising efforts:

Raised $1.4 billion in 107 days

Nearly 8 million donors contributed

The average donation of about $56

Almost 4 million first-time contributors

Walz’s Support and Reflection

Governor Walz joined Harris on the call and expressed his admiration for her leadership and vision. He acknowledged the supporters’ feelings of loss but reiterated Harris’ message that the fight continues.

Campaign Finance and Strategy

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Harris’ campaign chairwoman, discussed the campaign’s spending strategy on a “Pod Save America” episode:

Focus on reaching “very hard-to-find voters.”

Investing across all swing states

Emphasis on digital outreach to young and low-propensity voters

Senior campaign adviser David Plouffe raised concerns about the disparity between Democratic and Republican super PAC coordination, suggesting that Democrats must adapt their approach in future campaigns.

Public Reaction and Criticism

The video of Harris addressing supporters, shared by the Democratic Party’s official X account, received mixed reactions:

Some users criticized the video’s quality and questioned its purpose

Others expressed concern about Harris’ appearance and demeanor

Critics suggested the video reflected poorly on the campaign’s decision-making

Post-Election Activities

Following the election, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff took a vacation in Hawaii, opting to skip the “losers party” at the White House.

As the Democratic Party reflects on the campaign and its outcome, Harris and her team emphasize the importance of grassroots engagement and the ongoing fight for their political ideals.