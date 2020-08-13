Harmony: review of the animated sci-fi feature film on Prime Video

Share it:

Japanese sci-fi fans know the name well Project Itoh. Pseudonym of Satoshi Ito, born in 1974, is considered one of the best science fiction writers of his generation, unfortunately reached a premature death in 2009 at just 34 years old, due to lung cancer. Great personal friend of Hideo Kojima, for whom he wrote the literary adaptation of the fourth chapter of the saga Metal Gear Solid, Project Itoh is the author of the novels Genocidal Organ (2007), Harmony (2008) and the posthumous The Empire of Corpses (2012), completed by colleague Toh Enjoe. The notoriety of this author has risen to the fore in recent years thanks to the creation of three animated feature films based on his works, by three different animation studios.

In this article we will talk about the second (in chronological order) of these films, Harmony, released in 2015 and arrived in our country only five years later thanks to Koch Media. A work that demonstrates the writer's great talent in creating complex and fascinating futuristic scenarios and in analyzing important and never banal issues, but which unfortunately fails to fully express its potential due to some obvious limitations.

Too perfect a society

The announcement of the animated adaptation of Harmony arrived, together with that of the other two Itoh novels mentioned above, in March 2014 by Noitamina, the famous anime container of the Japanese television station Fuji TV. Released in Japanese cinemas on November 13, 2015, the film was released only four years later in our country from Koch Media, which made Harmony available on Amazon Prime Video starting from 8 July 2020. From 27 August it will also be released on home video market on DVD and Blu-ray.

The film, made by Study 4 ° C (Berserk – The golden age, The Children of the Sea) and directed by Takashi Nakamura e Michael Arias (Tekkonkinkreet), is set in the near future where, following a global catastrophe, humanity has split in two. On the one hand, the poorest populations far from progress and civilization, on the other (the majority) all those who have accepted to live in a society dominated by nanotechnology.

Thanks to a central control system called WatchMe, the thoughts and emotions of all people are connected to each other and this has eliminated many problems such as wars and diseases, creating an apparently almost perfect world. In this context we get to know the protagonist Tuan Kirie, a young Japanese woman member of the World Health Organization who in the past, together with her friends and classmates Mihie Miach and Cian Reikado, attempted to commit suicide as an extreme form of opposition to this totalitarianism of well-being. Called back to her native country by her superiors, Tuan Kirie finds herself embroiled in a sudden global threat linked to the mysterious program "Harmony".

A deep and thoughtful film

Project Itoh is an author who in the course of his career has always tried to talk about complex themes and concerning the most varied aspects of modern society; we think of politics, economics, social issues and psychology. A trend that has been evident since his first novel Genocidal Organ, and which shines even more clearly in Harmony.

Faithful adaptation of the literary work, the film could deceive the viewer in the first few minutes, where we are shown an action sequence in a war scenario. In reality, Harmony it's a film with a very slow and dilated rhythm, a science fiction noir that recalls cornerstones of the genre like Blade Runner and where to dominate are the dialogues between the characters and the inner monologues of the charismatic and convincing protagonist, which concern all ethical and philosophical dilemmas linked to the nature of the world in which he lives.

The film travels on two parallel tracks. The first, the main one, where the investigation of Tuan Kirie (dubbed in the original language by Miyuki Sawashiro) develops, which will lead her to deal with a past that she thought she had left behind. The second characterized by the constant flashbacks of the protagonist in the high school period; sequences dominated by the figure of Mihie Miach, the most fascinating and mysterious character in the film, as well as the one through which the author becomes the spokesperson for all the criticisms towards a society which, despite having solved numerous problems, has introduced others that are no less insidious. Precisely the relationship between Tuan and Mihie, where there is a pleasant yuri subtext that does not clash with the general atmosphere of the work, will reach its peak in a unexpected and shocking ending that will certainly not leave you indifferent.

Therefore, if the content and the events narrated represent the real strength of this production, the same cannot be said of their execution. In many places in fact Harmony is excessively slow and relaxed, turning one of its positives into a weakness. Problem accentuated by a verbose writing where the dialogues and monologues are filled with unnecessary complexity who would like to make everything seem more profound, but which ultimately has the opposite effect. As is clear enough from these lines, Harmony it is a film that must be followed with attention and concentration, but even in this way, after having concluded it, many aspects of the story and of the context will not be very clear, therefore requiring at least a second viewing to be appreciated.

Personality problems

Another shortcoming of this feature film is linked to its graphic aspect, in particular to Artistic direction. Despite a respectable technical sector as per the tradition of Study 4 ° C – the animation studio that last year with The Children of the Sea has given us one of the visual highlights of recent years – the settings and landscapes of Harmony are all too similar to those of many other works of the same genre, preventing the film from standing out compared to them. The same thing can be found in the character design of the characters where, apart from the protagonist and Mihie, we have a slew of stereotyped and unattractive figures from an aesthetic point of view.

However, it should be noted that this lack of personality is almost certainly also a deliberate choice (together with the extensive use of 3D-CGI) in such a way as to accentuate the feeling of aseptic vacuum and cold of the film's settings, thus loading them with an expressiveness that is well linked to the topics covered. However, even granting this mitigation, it was reasonable to expect better from one of the fittest and most creative studios in the industry; an authentic pioneer in the use of digital animation techniques.

Harmony is available in high definition streaming on Amazon Prime Video with only the dubbing in Italian, without any subtitles. A choice probably dictated by Koch Media's desire not to penalize too much the home video edition, which will also have the original Japanese audio. All in all, the Italian voices seemed more than good to us: Chiara Gioncardi plays an excellent role in the role of Tuan Kirie, while the young Agnese Marteddu is excellent in the interpretation – not easy – of Mihie Miach.