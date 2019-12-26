 Harley, Roman Sionis, Huntress and more in new images of Birds of Prey

Share it:

New images come to us, although not too much resolution, of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”. While we are waiting to know if these rumors are true that place the launch of a new trailer before the end of the year, that is, in these few days before Tuesday, we are satisfied with these images in which we can take a look to Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Roman Sionis / BlackMask (Ewan McGregor) with Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

The film as we know will be released in February to offer a new story where Harley will be the main protagonist, despite the fact that the film's title invites us to think about Birds of Prey as a group. In a way we talk about a continuation of “Suicide Squad”, but we must not see the film as a direct sequel to that, and we will see Harley embarking on a new life away from the Joker and forming a group to save a young girl from hands of the evil Black Mask.