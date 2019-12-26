General News

 Harley, Roman Sionis, Huntress and more in new images of Birds of Prey

December 26, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


New images come to us, although not too much resolution, of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”. While we are waiting to know if these rumors are true that place the launch of a new trailer before the end of the year, that is, in these few days before Tuesday, we are satisfied with these images in which we can take a look to Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Roman Sionis / BlackMask (Ewan McGregor) with Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

The film as we know will be released in February to offer a new story where Harley will be the main protagonist, despite the fact that the film's title invites us to think about Birds of Prey as a group. In a way we talk about a continuation of “Suicide Squad”, but we must not see the film as a direct sequel to that, and we will see Harley embarking on a new life away from the Joker and forming a group to save a young girl from hands of the evil Black Mask.

READ:  Stays! Carlos Vela has a level to play in Europe, but is happier in Los Angeles

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Low resolution image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.