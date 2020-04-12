Entertainment

Harley Quinn's story in Suicide Squad was "gutted," according to director

April 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
David Yesterday, director of the Suicide Squad, has responded to the criticisms that pointed out about the approach of Harley quinn in his movie and in Birds of Prey. Although the film managed to knead $ 746 million Across the world, a good chunk of the public called the film a "disaster," leading to a new reinvention by James Gunn, due for release in 2021.

If there's one thing that managed to win over fans in Suicide Squad, it was definitely Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. This led to the producer, Warner Bros. to devise Aves de Presa, the feature film starring this DC villain. The problem arises in that many fans think that Quinn's development has been better focused by Cathy Yan in Birds of Prey, that Yesterday in Suicide Squad.

"Harley was sexualized throughout the Suicide Squad movie and in Birds of Prey it was a real character, not something flashy, "says a fan of the character on Twitter. Before this, Yesterday she responds by justifying the treatment Quinn received in the film with a" Unfortunately, her story arc was gutted. It was his movie in many ways. Look, I tried. I interpreted the Harley comic accurately. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do it better"

David Ayer recently showed off an alternative Harley Quinn desasapland in Suicide Squad, something that may have sparked this old debate. However, it still remains to be seen what it shows us James Gunn In your promising version of Suicide Squad for 2021, will you win the public back?

