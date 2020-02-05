Harley Quinn's film does not revolutionize the DC Universe but serves as entertainment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 is going to be the year of women in the Extended DC Universe thanks to the premiere of ‘Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harvey Quinn)’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The first is on the paper a riskier bet, since it is true that the character played by Margot Robbie It was one of the most applauded aspects of ‘Suicide Squad’, but also that the film was a disappointment and the Joker with the face of Jared Leto of the worst of the show.

The first success of ‘Birds of Prey’ has been to completely dispense with Leto to focus completely on Harley Quinn. It is true that there are several allusions to the mythical villain of the Batman universe, but that is because the film starts with Quinn still trying to overcome the breakup of the couple and finding their place in Gotham. That gives rise to a great start that is losing gas until it reaches something grim to the goal.

Looking for his voice inside the DC universe

It is used on a recurring basis throughout the footage of ‘Birds of Prey’, but voice over It has a particularly notable presence in these first minutes, serving both to put into words the thoughts of the protagonist and to influence that comic side of the film that is always present but without ever becoming what really dominates the tone of the film .

There is one of the great successes of the script of Christina Hodson, since in the purely plot there is nothing especially striking, but the way to approach it is what gives 'Birds of prey' a different energy that marries very well with the personality of its protagonist and also effectively moves to the rest of characters with weight in the plot. It is even allowed to play with a much greater view of their sexuality in a normalized way, sometimes being more direct and other leaving it to the viewer's imagination.

In addition, the director Cathy Yan He knows that transfers very well in images to highlight the prominence of a Robbie that at all times gives the feeling of having a great time but also giving a choral touch so that the rest of peculiar heroines are not simple comparsas. Yes, I would have been grateful to see them more together, especially since there comes a point where their virtues are not enough to compensate for the narrative traffic jam the film suffers.

For several minutes, Hodson and Yan are playful with the narrative used, a solution that could perfectly have become monotonous in itself but that at the moment of truth serves to influence what it gives certain personality. And if you are introducing action scenes perhaps not memorable but easy to follow and with the touch of spectacularity necessary – what happens inside the police station is especially fortunate – well, better.

Just getting a little tired

The problem is that the thread of "Birds of prey" is somewhat weak. How well chosen the actors are and that everyone gets to breathe something for themselves prevents that from being a nuisance until the movie ends up becoming an inevitable correcalles. The villain wants a diamond to establish himself as the new lord of Gotham's evil and is not willing to let anything stop him.

Everything is more predictable and monotonous when it comes to channeling the story instead of focusing on showing us Harley Quinn doing his thing. It's not that the fun disappears and that's when it's time to see these birds of prey together, but what had been refreshing and entertaining before becomes something you see without caring too much what happens.

There are also some successes when this happens, especially in regard to the setting of the great final battle, the feminine touch of the function or the curious way to solve the true threat, but by then one may have already disconnected to a greater or lesser extent.

Discarded the option of a dazzling spectacularity – the budget is more content than that of most DC productions – they had to be more playful again, but Harley Quinn and the rest of ‘Birds of prey’ he runs out of mid-career tricks and he has the sympathy that one has been able to catch the characters to endure with greater or lesser interest what comes next.

In short

‘Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ is not the revolution DC needed, but it is a more or less fulfilling hobby which, unfortunately, goes from more to less. I wish I had taken more advantage of that greater creative freedom that Warner gave him to make a film aimed at the adult audience, because in the end it almost gives more the feeling of being a way of making jokes with which to reach the adolescent public.