 Harley Quinn will look different in The Suicide Squad and more details

Director James gunn He has made a new question and answer event on Instagram, which always helps us to know small details about his tastes, preferences and above all, of the projects he is linked to, including “The Suicide Squad”, the DC movie that is currently shooting with a view to release in 2021.

He has not made great headlines, but he has revealed that the aspect that we will see Harley Quinn look in the movie will not be the same that we have seen him use in other appearances, that is, in “Suicide Squad” and in "Birds of Prey". This is very much in line with the idea that this movie will be different from everything seen so far, something that always comments on your questions and answers. In the past Gunn explained that although the film takes elements from several films, there is nothing really similar in tone. Weeks ago he already commented that this movie is “very different” from the 2016 movie.

Precisely, the unique style of this movie is what makes this the movie that is proving to you more fun to do, although in the movies of the Guardians of the Galaxy they waste large doses of humor.

Most of the time I have grown as a person. Let me enjoy the process of making a movie for the first time. But I also have the best work team I've ever had – all the best guys in (Guardians of the Galaxy) Vol 1, 2 and 3 gathered in a super team. I love the cast and the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, Simon Hatt, Chuck Roven). I love my script and I have changed my shooting style in this one to make it more fun and visceral.

Refering to connection of his film with that of Birds of Prey which premieres in February, Gunn simply replies that Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) is in both films.

In addressing the issue of creative freedom, of DC vs. Marvel, Gunn has ensured that both houses have always given him a lot of creative freedom. The only thing he was asked in Marvel was to include Thanos in the first Guardians movie. Recall that he explained in his day that there was no restriction when using certain types of characters for this Suicide Squad movie.

A curious question that is asked is "if it is true that Kevin Smith has already seen the movie", something somewhat strange, because as Gunn himself says they are still shooting the film, so you can not see yet. However, it does confirm that Kevin Smith knows a lot about the movie.

Again the issue of if any character stayed out of the movie because DC / Warner Bros. forbade it, but he has ensured that are all he wanted to be. In the past, the director explained that the characters we will see in the movie are the ones he wanted to use from the moment he set up the movie's script, he was not subsequently affected by the casting process.

Finally, Gunn has ensured that “The Suicide Squad” will have the biggest real set (practical set) —e.d. not created by CGI— of any movie he has worked on ..

