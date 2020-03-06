 Harley Quinn will live "a journey" in The Suicide Squad according to James Gunn

Share it:

Director James Gunn continues to use Instagram, and on all comments responding to fans, as a way to leave us clues of “The Suicide Squad”. Again a minor detail, but that sum given the null information we know about what we will see in the movie. One of the details we do know is that Margot Robbie will return for the film in her role as Harley Quinn. A different matter is how important it will be.

In the absence of information about the film, we do not know how the times are going to be controlled, but everything indicates that it will be a movie with the times quite distributed among the characters, as more or less, it happened to “Suicide Squad” . However, Harley Quinn has a large number of fans who want to know what they will be able to see about her in the movie.

By asking the director how many different aspects Harley is going to have in the film, James Gunn responds as follows:

Harley Quinn will make a great trip in this movie.

We assume that Gunn refers to a journey both narratively and aesthetically, but at least it helps us to confirm that Harley will also have his bow in the film. In fact one long ago, Gunn also revealed that Margot Robbie had an important role in the film, coupled with the fact that he would look very different from the one we've seen so far.