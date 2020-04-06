 Harley Quinn season 2 will explore love affair with Poison Ivy

Share it:

The relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will reach a new level in the second season of the animated series Harley Quinn from the DC Universe platform. The first trailer for the series has already advanced with that shot in which we see that both are holding hands, and now they are the showrunners of the series, Patrick Schumacker Y Justin Halpern, who hint at that romantic relationship.

In the comics, as we all know, the two have a deep friendship that has occasionally turned into a true romance. However, the first season of the animation left his love more on a platonic level, and even involved Ivy in a relationship with Kite Man; but they already commented that very possibly, in the future of the series, this romantic relationship between both villains would be explored.

While talking to Newsarama about the new season, Halpern and Schumacker talked about the slow development of the relationship between Harley and Ivy. Firstly, Schumacker explained that the plan was always for the relationship to come in the second season, after Harley had enough time to properly distance herself from her previous adventure with Joker. Once Harley received the proper development, then the series could move on to a new romance.

We're pretty open about this in Season 2, ”Patrick Schumacker says. There are 13 episodes, it is not something we have gotten ourselves into. It is definitely the reward for the end of the season. It is the great focus of the end of the season. But along the way things happen. They do things.

Halpern went on to say that Harley's relationship with Ivy will explore "The reality of how messy, uncomfortable and difficult it would be to discover that you are in love with your best friend". Schumacker echoed those comments and reminded fans that Ivy is still with Kite Man, which will be another element that the ladies will have to deal with as they discover this new facet of their relationship. Schumacker simply said: "That complicates things.".

That second season officially began last Friday with "New Gotham," picking up three weeks after where the first season ended.

