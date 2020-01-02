Harley Quinn Merry Christmas Message

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That we are already in the new year means that we have already fully entered a new line where, cinematographically speaking, a good handful of the most anticipated titles are coming. Because 2020 is full of premieres for all tastes. Within the superhero sector, 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Birds of Prey' stand as the two main protagonists of the genre.

And since Miss Quinn – again embodied by the wonderful Harley quinn – He is about to return to our lives, he wanted to remind us with a new promo of his solo tape, 'Birds of Prey', which comes, could not be otherwise, bathed with touches according to this Christmas date. Because as the clip you have shown below shows, the female protagonists of this film have come together to celebrate the arrival of the new year:

Together with Quinn we will see for the first time in a DC Comics movie Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Ewan McGregor giving life to the villain, Black mask.

In addition to having an air more feminist (It has a producer, a director and a screenwriter), the film presents very new airs, as stated Mary Elizabeth Winstead, cast member. "It's all genuinely fun and weird. It's very 90s, in the best possible way"And of course the celebration they have left us has that ninety touch …