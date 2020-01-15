 Harley Quinn is unique in the new Birds of Prey spot and the objectification of women

Share it:

Warner Bros. is doing everything with the promotional campaign of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" and in these last days he is betting on launching movie spots. After the video of yesterday that advanced details of the plot, in this other we are offered new scenes of the film, although with a more focus on the characters.

Specifically, this spot shows that Harley is single and unique, and shows us a bit of her relationship with Cassandra. We do not know if this could be the first of several spots that are deepening in their relationship with the rest of Birds.

In parallel to this, the cast of girls, Margot Robbie, Rosie Pérez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, have starred in the January cover of Glamor magazine, and inside we can read their statements talking about one of the topics that some fans criticized for “Suicide Squad”, and that was the "use of the female body" that was made of Margot Robbie in her incarnation of Harley Quinn, with some planes that seemed to be dedicated only to enjoy her body. It is what is called in slang as "Male Gaze" (male look)

The actresses have explained that in this film the situation is very different, and that working with a director, writer and producer has meant an important change so as not to experience situations that they have experienced in the past in other films.

The feminine point of view came inherently because it was mainly women who made the decisions, ”Robbie explains. We were all choosing the ideas we thought were great.

They didn't examine you with: ‘How can she be prettier?’, which is an experience I've had in the past, ”adds Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

It is not in plan, ‘Let's put it in that because her ass is great’That I know is something we have all experienced, ”says Rosie Perez.