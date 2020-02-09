Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey' and in 'Suicide Squad'

Warner Bros.
In 2016 Harley Quinn made his presentation in 'Suicide Squad'. The vast majority saved a character from all that gibberish: Harley Quinn. That's why the public wanted to see the character's return in 'Birds of Prey'. As a result there are two versions of a very succulent role. And behind a character there is usually an intention of a filmmaker. Let's review the protagonist from the point of view of the two directors, David Ayer and Cathy Yan.
The filmmakers
David Yesterday arrived in DC with a solvent career as a director, screenwriter and producer. Among his most notable films were 'Hearts of Steel' or 'Lives of Others'.
With only one feature film in the curriculum – in addition to several short films – Cathy Yan landed in the production led by Robbie. His 'Dead pigs' was highly praised in Sundance and called both the attention of the producers and to recruit it for the new adventure.
The image and attitude of the character
With Yesterday we saw the character in flesh and blood. Although Margot Robbie saved the project, the film received many sticks in the style of Harley Quinn. Her image was highly sexualized, very typical of female roles in this genre: Marked makeup, sensual attitude and a look that taught more than hinted.
With Yan, Harley has changed his attitude, and it shows in style: he keeps the pigtails but cuts his hair, his look is more colorful and partying while more comfortable.
The script
The story he wrote Yesterday gave his characters funny phrases in which Harley was really lucky in the cast: she got the ingenious lines. Everything was developed so that the comparsa protagonist reached the end as good as possible.
In the text that Christina Hodson has made for 'Birds', it is clear that Harley is the leader of this girl group. Each also has its presentation and its moments, but it is she who is responsible for telling this story.
Harley's concerns
Despite the hard mission they had to accomplish, Harley had something between eyebrow and eyebrow in 2016: his "little cake." I mean, Joker. His actions were all contingent upon what he did. He was very dependent on his partner.
In the movie that has now reached theaters Harley has finally opened his eyes and realized that continuing to drool over that schizoid criminal with green hair is not the best path in life. And that she also has plenty of birds on her head. Better to make use of his madness in good causes, such as defending Cassandra Cain, and passing Olympic Mr. J.
The action
We met Harley defending himself in several battles. Agallas had no doubt, and 'Suicide Squad' was tanned when it comes to violence.
Now repeat and make use of more artillery. And above multicolor. The fights are now more fun and do not have that dark halo on the first occasion.
Gotham
The atmosphere seen three years ago was very much in line with what had always been shown about the city of Gotham: blackness and insecurity. The grays and blues lit up with the night lights.
With Yan, a more varied color range is shown throughout the film. They wanted to capture a Gotham not seen so far and they have succeeded.
DC with Yesterday / DC with Yan
In the movie Yesterday came out, wrong or good, what was implicit in a superhero or action tape to use: many characters in battle and one female vase. When 'Suicide Squad' came out, the DCEU was trying to create ties between its titles. Given the results of this and 'Justice League', they decided to opt for other lines.
Therefore, now Cathy Yan's movie is going free just like tapes like 'Joker' or 'Shazam!' Have gone. It is seen that 'Birds …' is a movie product of the time of #MeToo. Finally he gets rid of those preconceived ideas of the comic films and new ideas come out and from the feminine point of view.
