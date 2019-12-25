 Harley Quinn in a new Birds of Prey image and there will be clash between the characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The middle Empire continues to advance that special dedicated to the film “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” which they will publish in their physical magazine, corresponding to the February issue. The new image that comes shows us Harley Quinn in what seems to be a scene we already know, the moment in which she alone, in the initial moments of the film, sneaks into ACE Chemicals and flies the building. A scene that was shown at the CCXP this December.

Recall that the film will start with the break between Harley and Joker, making it decide to become independent in every way of his "little bug" (as it was translated in Spain in “Suicide Squad”), and in that eagerness to break ties, Harley releases his anger by destroying the place where he met Joker.

She's trying to get over it, ”actress Margot Robbie tells Empire about Quinn's breakup. That felt like a real way to deal with a breakup. It is not clean and easy to be a strong woman. It is so difficult. This time it's a little more Courtney Love than Harry Debbie. She says, "I'm single, I don't need it, that I know that guy." But if the Joker sent you a text message: 'You sign up?' She would run. It would break into pieces.

In his new life for free, Harley ends up teaming up with Black Canary, Renee Montoya, Cazadora and the young Cassandra Cain, but this is not going to be a path of roses. Inside the Empire printed magazine there are some statements from the director Cathy Yan in which he explains that his intention with the film was propitiate the conflict and for this caused the clash of the different personalities of the girls, instead of trying to create a fraternity or a strong friendship between them.

I didn't want ‘Charlie's Angels’… I didn't want them to look like they were in a brotherhood.

We close that this new promo that arrives from WB UK in which Harley prepares for Christmas. A brief teaser of ten seconds that leaves us no news of the movie.

Have a blast this Christmas! 💥 #BirdsOfPrey is coming to cinemas February 7. pic.twitter.com/FuvVgT3mzq – Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) December 23, 2019

Via information | Empire | Get fandom