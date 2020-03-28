 Harley Quinn coming soon to other countries and possible jump to HBO Max

Share it:

Recently released the trailer for the second season of the animated series Harley Quinn from DC Universe, a project very focused on a more adult audience. The premiere of the new episodes will take place on April 3 in the United States but there is still a great unknown, When will the series reach the rest of the territories?

Its international expansion is contingent on finding a platform on which to broadcast, since DC Universe has not yet reached more countries – nor does it seem that there are any plans. The DC Universe live action series have been negotiated individually, for example, one coming to Spain on Netflix and the other on HBO. It is still unknown what platform this animated series will broadcast in our country, but internationalization plans are already being finalized.

A Warner Bros. TV representative has confirmed to the Comic Book media that the series will soon be available in other countries, but much more has not yet materialized. It is known, for example, that the series premieres in the UK next month on the E4 television channel and is already being broadcast in Canada. For Spain at the moment nothing is known.

In addition to this, we have a statement from series writer Justin Halpern addressing the subject of a possible third season. However, his statements leave us with another surprise. As he explains, the team of writers have a general idea of ​​the way that they would like to follow, but they have not yet been commissioned to do a third season because basically WarnerMedia is considering what to do with the series.

We are in a position where DC Universe is trying to figure out what he wants to do with the series Halpern says. There have been rumors about the expansion now that WarnerMedia has multiple arms (referring to the imminent release of HBO Max). We are exploring opportunities for other media, but nothing is confirmed.

Or put another way, it seems that there have been conversations about possibility of taking the series to HBO Max, the new platform for which new DC series are also proposed. This would be in line with what has been widely discussed among fans that the DC series catalog was being spread too widely among various digital platforms.

