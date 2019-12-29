 Harley Quinn, Cassandra Cain and the Huntress in new images of Birds of Prey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Empire magazine leaves us in its print version two other new images of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)", leaving us new glimpses of Harley Quinn, Cassandra Cain and the Huntress in this movie that is just over two months of premiere in cinemas.

In the first snapshot we can see Harley and Cassandra enjoying television and food in what appears to be Harley's new apartment. The second image is behind the cameras, and in particular it seems to correspond to the return to the filming that was done recently to improve the action scenes, being able to see in it the actress Margot Robbie next to the double action for the Huntress who It is mounted on the motorcycle.

Also say that in an interview with Collider, the film's costume designer Erin Benach He has talked about Harley's costumes in the film, to emphasize that they have relied heavily on the idea of “Design it yourself” (Design it yourself), it also helps the narrative of the film, referring specifically to the pink velvet top with the bright and colorful jacket that we have seen on several occasions, included in the first trailer of the film, to explain that "Behind the story (of Harley) there is always something a little out of place and a little crazy." This explains what they wanted create something that "felt like Harley had done it herself", and that all the costumes were "fun and a little crazy like her".

Via information | Collider,