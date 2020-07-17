Hard setback in the return of soccer in Paraguay: wave of positive cases of coronavirus in three clubs

Share it:

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) issued a statement confirming the suspension of activities in three clubs (REUTERS)

Everything seemed to indicate that Paraguay It was going to be the second country in the region after Brazil in resume football. The return of Opening Tournament It was scheduled for this Friday. However, in the last hours the scenario was complicated: three matches were suspended after the appearance of several cases of coronavirus.

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced that infected with COVID-19 in the clubs October 12, San Lorenzo and Guaraní, so they were canceled three of the six scheduled matches of the ninth day, the first in the middle of the pandemic. The rest of the date is on hold.

The measure also includes the suspension of training and other activities in these three entities of the Paraguayan first division.

The statement from the Paraguayan Football Association (APF)

The APF indicated that after the detection of cases health protocols were put in place and that a epidemiological evaluation to take the corresponding resolutions, but for now the following parties were suspended: General Díaz-San Lorenzo (Friday), Guaireña-Guaraní and Sun of America-October 12 (Saturday).

Although the soccer authority did not detail in its statement the number of cases detected in each team, there are local media that gave more details of what happened. As reported ABC ColorParaguayan soccer has 55 coronavirus cases right now: 13 in Guaraní, 35 in October 12, four in San Lorenzo and 3 undetermined in Referees.

Since San Lorenzo They reported that there was only one infected footballer. "We have four cases, but only one is a footballer because later they are all on the staff (…) They are all asymptomatic", confirmed Dr. Miguel Gómez to ABC News.

As to October 12 °, the cast with the most infections, the Dr. Gerard Brunstein, medical chief of the APF, pointed out that the cases remained in the hands of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare and they will be very detrimental to the development of the competition: “The situation of October 12 ° it makes us very sad. Whatever happens, you will not be able to compete for a significant time. The case of October 12 is already a problem of the Ministry. It is considered an outbreak because there are so many people. A whole team drops one month from the competition. ”

The outbreak in these three teams occurs when Paraguay registers 27 deaths from the coronavirus and ones 1,900 positives, being one of the least affected countries in the region. Nowadays, Paraguay is in the phase 3 from quarantine, which was extended until July 19 given the increase in cases detected at the end of June. The Executive has not specified whether from that date it will go to phase 4 or if it will once again extend this third stage.

