Hard economic blow of the coronavirus in English soccer: a famous club declared bankruptcy due to the pandemic

Wigan Athletic declared bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic (EFE)



While the sport was stopped worldwide by the pandemic of coronovirus already began to speculate with the economic impact that I would have in the clubs. And despite the fact that football has already returned to England, the COVID-19 began to appear: the Wigan Athletic, famous English club – where Latinos played as Maynor Figueroa, Mauro Boselli, Jean Beausejour, Antonio Valencia, Hugo Rodallega, among others- filed for bankruptcy.

This team that currently plays in the Championship (second division), but who knew how to play several years in Premier League and went FA Cup champion in the 2012/13 season, he has filed for bankruptcy and has appointed three administrators – Paul Stanley, Gerald Krasner and Dean Watson – to try to save the team, which could also face a reduction in 12 points by the league.

"Obviously the suspension of the Championship season for three months has had a major impact on what has happened at the club"pointed Krasner, who was president of Leeds United. Your goal will be to ensure that the club completes all matches this season and "urgently" find options to save the jobs of people who work at the club.

Wigan Athletic currently competes in the second division of English football (Action Images)

Currently the Wigan it is located in position 14 of the classification with 50 points. He is eight units from the relegation zone when there are still 24 at stake. If you lose the category, the penalty will apply at the start of their League One campaign in 2020/21But if your results are good enough to stay in the Championship, they will apply to the close of this tournament. They have won all three games since the competition resumed and have a chance of achieving permanence.

In recent years, The Latics They have gone through a roller coaster of successes and failures. His great milestone was winning that FA Cup in 2013, in the mandate years of Dave Whelan, the owner who took them from League Two (fourth division) to the Premier League. But Whelan sold the team in November 2018 to a corporation based on Hong Kong and that season the club managed to return to the second division.

Wigan's DW Stadium, which has been bankrupt by COVID-19 (REUTERS)

Many clubs in the Championship They are experiencing financial problems due to the high contracts of their players and the lack of box office income for games behind closed doors. Unlike the Premier LeagueThey cannot rely on juicy television rights deals to mitigate this financial blow.

He Wigan Athletic, pride of your city since 1932, recorded a net loss of £ 9.2 million (USD 11.4 million) in its most recent annual accounts, in the year that ended June 30, 2019. In late May this year, the firm International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) he transferred his property to Next Leader Fund, claiming in a letter to fans that “COVID-19 has created more uncertainty about the financial position of the EFL (English Football League) and the football business in general”.

