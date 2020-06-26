Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin debuts Chapter 1 of the new series on Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

Several years have passed since the conclusion of Beelzebub, a comedy and action manga that made the talent of the mangaka Ryuhei Tamura known to the public. Talent that unfortunately was not enough for him to gain the favor of readers with his second series, Hungry Marie, canceled after a few chapters. Now Tamura comes back with Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin.

Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin is the third of four new series on Weekly Shonen Jump and is the second that involves a famous author, after the return of Kentaro Yabuki with Ayakashi Triangle. Let's see what happened in chapter one of the new series of Ryuhei Tamura.

Samejima is a policeman who believes he can live the old way, investigating on his own account even at the cost of breaking the law. After a bad raid where the hostage had also been put at risk, it was demoted and shipped from Tokyo to Okinawa. Here she will come into contact with a local policewoman, Umi, who will accompany her to the power station and explain the story of a strange cult that years before had received national relevance.

After a police raid, the cult disappeared as did the little girl who was used as an idol. A few days ago, however, this child was brought to the beaches of Okinawa by a dolphin. Solving the case, according to Samejima, could bring him back to Shinjuku again. He doesn't know, however, that the dolphin is little Chako's dad. Samejima will therefore find himself partnering with this humanoid dolphin named Orpheus able to speak and extremely protective of the little one.

The relationship, however, immediately seems to be conflicting between the two young policemen of the island. Something begins to change, however, after the duo do not scruple in shooting some pirates on the street thus saving a mother and a child who risked being run over. Despite the scolding from the local police chief, Samejima appears to be happy to have arrived there as he begins to get to know little Chako. Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin will return next week with the second chapter and color pages.