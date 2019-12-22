Happy Thanksgiving 2019 !: The best phrases to celebrate Thanksgiving

Share it:

Today November 28 is celebrated on Thanksgiving Day 2019. One of the most important celebrations of the whole year in the United States, and that every time has greater prominence in other parts of the world, like Spain.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, families and friends gather to share a banquet, in which the traditional main course is roast turkey. It is a fusion of the harvest festival celebrated by European settlers and Native Americans.

Its origin dates back to the early seventeenth century in the Plymouth colony. The settlers, after spending a very difficult winter, were helped by the natives, who offered them help in the work of fishing, farming and hunting in the following spring.

