Happy Thanksgiving 2019 !: The best phrases to celebrate Thanksgiving

Today November 28 is celebrated on Thanksgiving Day 2019. One of the most important celebrations of the whole year in the United States, and that every time has greater prominence in other parts of the world, like Spain.
On the occasion of Thanksgiving, families and friends gather to share a banquet, in which the traditional main course is roast turkey. It is a fusion of the harvest festival celebrated by European settlers and Native Americans.
Its origin dates back to the early seventeenth century in the Plymouth colony. The settlers, after spending a very difficult winter, were helped by the natives, who offered them help in the work of fishing, farming and hunting in the following spring.
The best phrases to celebrate Thanksgiving 2019
- Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgiving, turn routine work into joy, and change common opportunities into blessings. – William Arthur Ward.
- The roots of all white lies lie the ground of their gratitude for goodness – Dalai Lama.
- There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as if everything was a miracle – Albert Einstein.
- We can only say that it is life in those moments when our hearts are aware of our treasures – Thornton Wilder.
- I'd rather be able to appreciate the things that I can't have, than have things that I'm not able to appreciate – Elbert Hubbard.
- What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal -Albert Pine.
- Let's be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the lovely gardeners who make our souls bloom – Marcel Proust.
