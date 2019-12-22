Happy Teacher's Day 2019: the best phrases to congratulate teacher's day

Today November 27 is celebrated on Teacher's Day 2019. Do you know any teacher? If so, we tell you what are the best phrases to congratulate you on your day. Do not forget that teachers are one of the most important pieces of society as a whole. And it is that the children of today are the adults of tomorrow, who will be part of the social and economic structure.
The best phrases to congratulate Teacher's Day 2019
- A teacher is not one who only teaches something, but one who inspires the student to do his best to discover a knowledge that he already has within his soul -Paulo Coelho-
- The function of education is to teach to think intensely and critically. Form intelligence and character. That is the goal of true education -Martin Luther King-
- What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches – Karl Menninger –
- Teaching is more than imparting knowledge, it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts, it is acquiring understanding -William Arthur Ward-
- A teacher is a compass that activates the magnets of curiosity, knowledge and wisdom in his pupils – Ever Garrison –
- The noblest object that man can have is to illustrate his fellow men – Simon Bolivar –
- A teacher works for eternity: he will never know how far his influence will go – H.Adams –
- The professors detach themselves from how much they have and how much to know because their mission is that: to give – Elena Poniatowska –
- The most extraordinary thing about a really good teacher is that it goes beyond accepted educational methods – Margaret Mead –
- A good teacher makes the bad student become good and the good student becomes superior – Maruja Torres –
- A teacher must believe in the values and interests of his students as a doctor believes in health – Gilbert Highet –
