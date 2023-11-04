Happy Sugar Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The majority of readers place psychological thrillers at the top of their lists of preferred genres, although this is a matter of personal preference. Any day of the year is a fantastic day for me to curl up with a nice psychological thriller. We always discover something astounding and breathtaking in the worst of things.

The icing on the cake would be if this genre was presented to us by an animated series that we always like. Yes, there is a single anime series called “Happy Sugar Life” that provides us with the mood. In spite of the title, the novel focuses on an emotionally charged, mutually supportive, and very personal romance between two female protagonists.

This lesbian ideology is referred to as “Yuri” in Japanese media. After just one season, there’s no denying that viewers want more. Learn more about the cast, plot, and premiere date for Season 2 of Happy Sugar Life here! Learn more as you read on.

Happy Sugar Life Season 2 Renewal Status

The series’ anime had its world debut on MBS in 2018. The first season, which comprised twelve episodes, was met with overwhelming acclaim. The network decided not to continue the show after the first season and did not order a second. Many were dismayed to learn that Season 2 of Happy Sugar Life will not be happening.

Happy Sugar Life Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Happy Sugar Life debuted on July 14, 2018, and concluded on September 29, 2018. The season aired 12 episodes. A second season has not been officially announced, despite the show’s popularity.

However, there is now no need for alarm. There is still plenty of time for Ezo’la to announce a second season, since it may take up to five years for an anime program to be renewed. In addition, there is no scarcity of material for a second season since fresh chapters are continually being released in the manga series.

In light of these considerations, we predict that Happy Sugar Life will likely be picked up for a second season. If that’s the case, we may be looking at a 2023 or 2024 premiere for Happy Sugar Life Season 2.

Happy Sugar Life Story

The anime follows high school student Sat Matsuzaka as she becomes quite connected to Shio, a mystery young child who was left by her mother. They plan to share Sat’s flat and he promises to do whatever to defend their love, even breaking the law and taking lives, if necessary.

Happy Sugar Life Cast

Satō Matsuzaka Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa

Teenager Sat becomes fond of Shio and decides to keep her in her apartment. She maintains a pleasant front in public in order to make money for her and Shio, but will stoop to whatever in order to protect Shio.

Shio Kōbe Voiced by: Misaki Kuno

A little girl who lives in Sat’s flat and is completely without malice. Later episodes show that she is really Asahi’s younger sister; she is very close to Sat but has no idea what she is up to since Sat doesn’t let her out of the apartment.

Asahi Kōbe Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori

A young man is trying to learn where Shio is. Eventually, we learn that he is Shio’s elder brother; he seems to have developed love emotions for Shko when she stole his first kiss, and he suffers severe shock and grief after discovering her body in the fire.

Taiyō Mitsuboshi Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae

He is a high school student who helps out at Sat’s family business. After his previous employer took him imprisoned and raped him, he developed a severe aversion to women of retirement age.

Shōko Hida Voiced by: Aya Suzaki

Daichi Kitaumekawa Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa

Satō’s aunt Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue

Sumire Miyazaki Voiced by: Larissa Tago Takeda

Yūna Kōbe Voiced by: Yūko Gotō

Happy Sugar Life Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The anime’s first season aired before the manga’s conclusion. The majority of the contents of the 10 books were covered. In 2019, when the manga’s writers finally called it quits, just two chapters remained to be adapted. When compared to the original work, the anime’s pacing seemed a little hasty.

The ninth installment finished the story through the fifth book. And then, the eleventh chapter carried the same title as chapter 37 of Volume 8. The anime’s conclusion was equally as bleak as the manga’s. That also implies that Season 1 of the show did not end on a cliffhanger that may be continued in Season 2.

Where to watch Happy Sugar Life?

Happy Sugar Life is one of the few beloved anime series that has not been given a dubbed adaptation. Fans have a lot of respect for the Japanese original, nevertheless. whether you’re wondering whether you should watch the series because you haven’t yet and you can find it streaming on Amazon Prime Video at any moment, the short answer is yes.