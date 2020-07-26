Happy Sugar Life: review of the series available on Prime Video

Share it:

When we approached Happy Sugar Life we didn't have many expectations, partly influenced by the promotional image that portrays two girls lying on a bed: we were convinced that it was a new love story focused on the daily life of the two protagonists, with secondary characters who help them face the day.

Still, the series based on the manga of the same name Tomiyaki Kagisora and created by the emerging animation studio Ezo'la, available in the original language on Prime Video, is the perfect example of the expression "Do not judge a book by its cover". The title might surprise the curious who hope to find a specific product, because Happy Sugar Life has very little sweetness.

The title Happy Sugar Life easily suggests that the work can be a classic slice of life. As we are told in the first episode, in fact, it is a story about the constant search for love and its meaning. The protagonist is Satou Matsuzaka, a girl who grew up with her aunt after losing her parents, but is now finally independent: she is a diligent student, lives in an apartment of her own, and works part-time as a maid.

Thanks to her kindness and cheerfulness, Satou managed to settle down well at work and to find a good friend in Shoko. Although apparently happy, the young woman has long been looking for true love: she has frequented many peers, but nobody has managed to make a break in her heart. Yet one day someone manages to conquer it: the young Shio enters her life. This is tenderly naive, innocent, solar, and when she speaks she conveys joy and serenity; Satou was struck by her boyish character and fell in love with her at first sight. The two now live together and to strengthen their feelings, every night, before going to bed, they exchange wedding vows: in this way the stress and worries accumulated during the day disappear. Shio is in all respects the angel of Satou. The student would like to spend the rest of her life with her beloved, but soon she has to deal with the first financial difficulties: it is not easy at all to be able to live together in an apartment.

For this reason he decides to work hard, getting hired in a new restaurant. Here he meets the young man Taiyo Mitsuboshi, who immediately falls in love with Satou, but is rejected.

Although the new job is well paid, the protagonist does not feel comfortable, because of the overtime that forces her to return home late and not being able to be in the company of her partner. Satou therefore prefers to return to his old job, just to come home in time and spend the rest of the evening with Shio.

Just like a classic slice of life, during the episodes we will have the opportunity to know better the relationship between the two, and to realize what Satou is willing to do in the name of the love she has finally managed to find. Finally, the life of the protagonist will intertwine with that of a boy who is looking for his long-lost sister.

Net of what may emerge from the synopsis, joy is only an apparent facade of a story it takes on colors different from what it may seem at first glance.

Sugar Girl

The same title that had sent us joy and that had led us to think that Happy Sugar Life was a slice of life like many has misled us.

An indication of what the series could have been is given to us in the opening words: Satou and Shio are on top of a building surrounded by flames, while the first explains his problems in not being able to try and understand love; but at first we thought that that scene was a simple dream that embodied feelings, above all because, at the end of the sequence, the two of them are seen falling from the building embraced, while in the background large stars appear. We never imagined that what we saw would be completely different: not a hymn to idyllic love, but disturbed and controversial. The first element that indicates the nature of the series is Shio: although his age is not specified, it is clear that it is a girl. This detail puts Satou's feelings for her in a completely different light, making this "slice of life" much more distorted. Once you get to the middle of the first episode, the atmosphere changes, becoming darker and highlighting the psychological thriller nature of the production: when the protagonist decides to speak with the new director, for unpaid wages, it turns out that this she claims that her employees love her, but when Taiyo's attention has fallen on Satou, tricked him into sexually rape him.

This, however, is only the beginning of what Happy Sugar Life really is: in the closing bars of the opening episode, we discover that the girl killed the tenant of the apartment where she lives and kidnapped Shio.

In this way it unravels a story of violence and perversion in which the various characters are lacking in morale. The protagonist is a manipulator who tries to destroy what she considers unpleasant: for this she wants to punish anyone who has a distorted vision of love, who is possessive to the point of forcibly asking for something in return, or aimed at more people, without trying any feeling.

Whenever she discovers that a person has committed a crime, the girl feels that her heart is slowly shattered and cannot allow this to happen, otherwise she would go crazy. Satou is willing to do anything to defend his relationship with Shio, even blackmail and kill.

During the episodes, through some flashbacks we are introduced to the protagonist's aunt: a negative figure, who raised her with the concept of violent love; for this Satou has sought a different one, without realizing that his ideal is also distorted. This brings out a controversial aspect of the anime, which could cause some viewers to argue: it seems that the authors want to justify the criminal actions of the characters, just because they have suffered violence in the past. An example may be Taiyo, who, after being molested, cannot have any kind of relationship with adult women, which has led him to develop an insane and perverse passion for Shio, since he saw the posters that the brother distributes in the city.

He considers her as an angel and thinks that his touch can help him face fears and purify his soul: a sweetened way (perhaps not that much) to suggest that following the shock he suffered he became a pedophile.

Unfortunately, this did not allow us to bond with some actors, above all because they are aware that their criminal actions are not justifiable; other "interpreters", such as Shoko, on the other hand, are not very present and have not been able to hit us completely, resulting in simple contours. In this regard, we would have preferred that the figure of Asahi, Shio's brother, was more present and intertwined better with Satou's life, since only in the final bars can he find his own space.

Between domestic violence, pedophilia, and sexual harassment, the boys of the Ezo'la studio try to make us understand how the world is cruel and how even the people we should trust can hide a dark disposition that could surprise us.

We must specify, however, that what we are shown in the series is deliberately exaggerated, as the various interpreters and the roles of the outline are almost all cynical, careless, and cruel; only a few seem to have normal behavior. In the face of what has been seen, Happy Sugar Life is created an unusual balance between drama and comedybut neither dominates the other: the gloomy atmosphere is compensated by a more carefree one, which emerges above all in moments of daily life and when Satou shows his affection for Shio. The more joyful side is limited to temporarily relieving the tension that hovers during the course of the vision, but the tones change almost immediately, when the crudeness emerges. The dualism that is created, in addition to being a reflection of the ambivalent nature of the characters, makes the title even more "crazy". At the end of the vision, we had the feeling that these characteristics were little valued by a not very convincing plot, of which the main focus is not clear, and which seems to be only secondary, as if it were a simple pretext to present cruelty and human madness.

We would have preferred to see a tighter and more engaging writing, which could have given the right emphasis to a constant tension that hovers in the episodes – resulting from the awareness that those who get too close to the truth could die – to some twists that make you see with different eyes cast members and their choices, and ad an unsettling finish with a bitter taste.

Go around the moon

The dualism that characterizes Happy Sugar Life also finds expression in the technical component. When in the scenes you can breathe a more light-hearted air, the delicate and refined design becomes caricatured, to better convey the feeling of light-heartedness and to deceive the viewer, convincing him that the series is cheerful.

This is also thanks to some more childish sequences, characterized by brightly colored backgrounds and frames. The whole is embellished with a cheerful soundtrack and a saturated image that manages to create a peaceful atmosphere. The situation changes, however, when the dark side of the series emerges: the stretch remains unchanged, being slightly more painstaking, but some shots are inclined to emphasize the dark interludes.

Just to better represent the ambivalent nature of the production, when the protagonists have insane fantasies, these are characterized by dark backgrounds and outlines.

Flashbacks have a predominantly distorted image, with a ruined filter, to highlight the actors' difficult past. The anger that dominates the characters, in general, is depicted as a series of confused black lines that occupy the screen. The music is more tense and the photograph becomes darker: in these interludes the colors of the eyes of the characters who take expressions are sometimes highlighted crazy and disturbing.