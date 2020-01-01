Share it:

Start a new year and the most important thing is to say happy new year 2020 to all your friends and family, always wishing you the best with these phrases:

May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May they find peace, love and success. I send you my most sincere wish for the new year!



I hope the new year is the best of your life. May all your dreams come true and all your hopes come true!

Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be full of wonders in the next year. Happy New Year 2020!

I love you more today than yesterday. And I will love you more tomorrow than I love you today. Happy New Year 2020!

May the New Year bring you happiness, peace and prosperity. We wish you a happy 2020!

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and many new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year full of happiness.

My only wish for this new year is that I want to love you more than ever, take care of you more than ever and make you happier than ever. Happy New Year!

Your love filled my heart with a happiness I had never felt. You gave me a life that I never knew existed. Wishing my love, a great new year!

I wish a year full of happiness and strength to overcome all the dark hours. You are a true blessing. Happy New Year My Love.

The best friendships are those that don’t fade in spite of everything. They age and make life worthwhile when things go wrong. Thanks, friend for everything. Have a blessed new year!

May the new year bring all the good things in life that you really deserve. You already had an incredible year and you will have another more incredible year!

Happy New Year! I hope all your efforts in 2020 are successful.

Say goodbye to the old and embrace the new with much hope, dream and ambition. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!

Wishing you a year full of laughter, success and peace my dear colleagues.

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes only for you. Have a promising and satisfying new year!

I hope the new year is full of positivity for you. It is time to embrace the joys that brings you. Happy New Year!

Wishing you a happy new year with the hope that you have many blessings in the coming year.

Life is not about possession; It’s about appreciation. New hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year!

You have been the most amazing friend of my life for the past few years. I hope you never stop. Happy New Year!

Becoming your friend was the best thing I did last year. I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!

Thank you for holding on to me when things get tough and I get tired of life. May the Lord bless our bond and you – forever and ever. Have a good holiday. Happy New Year.

Without you, last year I wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories. I can’t wait to do the same this year. I wish you a happy new year!



Last year was a special year in my life because I met you. Next year will be special because I already have you as my best friend!

That you become a billionaire this new year so you don’t have to pay your restaurant bills anymore. I wish you a prosperous year ahead!

It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends.

I have received many blessings in life, but you will always be the best God has given me. Happy New Year My friend!

I may not always appreciate you as a friend, but deep in my heart, I have a place for you that nobody can take. Happy New Year!

I enjoyed this year so much with you that I can’t wait to start another one. Thank you for showing me the true color of friendship.

It is almost the end of a wonderful year for us. I promise you that my love for you will only be stronger with the passing of each day of the new year!

There is nothing in this world that can weaken my love for you. I am yours until the end of time. I wish you a year full of love!

I was so busy loving you that I hardly noticed that another year had passed. Happy New Year sweetheart! I wish you all the happiness in the world!

As you prepare to welcome a new year in life, I want you to know that I will always find new ways to love you! happy New Year!

No matter how many years come and go – I will always appreciate all our beautiful moments no matter what happens. I love you baby Happy New Year.

My new year resolution is to love you more than last year. I promise to make this year a wonderful one for you. Happy New Year!

It is very difficult to express in words how much you mean to me. I will choose you again and again because I am true, crazy and deeply in love with you. Happy New Year.

Every new year is a reason for me to fall in love with you for new reasons. Happy New Year! I will never stop falling in love with you!

Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain and my hardest sorrows. Happy new year, dear. You are the reason why the new years are so incredible!

It is the time of year to make new year resolutions that you know you can never meet. But you will do it anyway. Happy New Year!

One more year has passed and you’re still the dumb person you always were. Hopefully you can be a better person this year!

Remember friend that life always gives you a second chance. What are the new years for? Take advantage of your opportunities every time! Happy New Year.

Do you know what my favorite part of the new year is? I always do my purposes when I’m drunk so I never compromise with them. Happy New Year.

You know you’re old and tired when you just want to take a nap instead of being drunk and have fun on New Year’s Eve. Happy New Year 2020!

The funniest thing about the last day of the year is that you can make a lot of unrealistic task lists and still everyone would say you can accomplish them!

I am not making any new resolutions for the New Year. I am very good at bothering you and I will simply continue on that path!



May all your problems disappear as fast as your new year resolution does every year. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!

Life is already full of good things. You just have to stop complaining and be a little more optimistic. Enjoy this new year with a glass half full of vodka!

The new year brings you many new problems. But the good thing is that they usually last as long as your new year resolution. Happy New Year!

Life has taught me that no matter what you say and how much you try; You can never prevent some people from making stupid New Year resolutions! Happy New Year!

I am planning to go home on December 31 so that on January 1 I can say – I have been living in your home for a year! Happy New Year.

Keep making the same mistakes as always, but do it in a new way. Accept my most sincere and warm wishes for this new year. Go well!

New years are like reset buttons to start things over, except for the fact that your device has long been dead. Have a nice new year!

Every moment I spent last year with you made me realize how important you are in my life. I never want to lose you. Happy New Year!

Since I met you, you have become the purpose of my life. I just want to have you near me and love you with everything I have. Happy New Year sweetheart!

We share a chemistry that can create the most powerful bond in this world someday. Let’s take our relationship to a whole new level in this new year!

I can’t believe I’m going to spend a new year with the most beautiful woman in the world. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to love you. Happy New Year!

Each new year of my life can only be full of love and romance because you are in my life. I hope to spend a more beautiful year with you!

The only wish I have for the new year is that I want to make you feel happy forever and ever. Your happiness will always be my number one priority!

Thank you for making my life less miserable and more satisfying. You give new colors to my life. I love you so much. Happy New Year.

It is not your beauty, it is the beauty of the face of your heart that made me fall in love with you. I want a thousand new years with you in my life!

Your love is like a melody in my head that calms my mind and sweetens my life. Your existence is a gift I received from God. I wish you a happy new year full of love!

You have a lovely smile that melts my heart every time I look at you. You are my inspiration and hope of my life. Have a happy year ahead. Happy New Year!

God has given me another chance to love you so deeply. I call it a new year! Happy new year, honey! You’re the best thing that ever happened to me!

It is easy to find happiness, but it is not always easy to find pure joy and peace of mind. Before this new year begins, honey, I promise to give you both in abundance. Happy New Year!

You are an unsolved mystery, an intact spell and an undiscovered treasure. This new year, let me be the Sherlock Holmes of your story! Happy New Year!

Wishing a better year with new opportunities and beautiful moments. Happy new year, honey. Have a great year ahead.

You are the true sun of my life and the one who frees me. Thanks for everything. Stay with me, forever and ever. Happy New Year.

May this year bring you laughter and joy, happiness and success. God bless you, honey. Happy New Year!

I hope you liked these new year phrases and can share them with the people you appreciate and with whom you want to start this new year.