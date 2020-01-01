Happy New Year 2020: The best messages to congratulate tonight

2019 is about to end and you will surely welcome the new year in the company of your loved ones, however, it is impossible to gather everyone, so one way to feel close to them is to send them a good message on this New Year's Eve .

If you want to express your feelings to your family and friends about the arrival of the New Year, but you do not know what to write due to the different activities you have to do, here are some phrases to share with your loved ones:

The best gift they could give me in 2019 has been your friendship, thanks for being my friend.

A nougat is enough for Christmas, but your friendship feeds me for a lifetime. Thank you for giving me your friendship and have a Happy 2020!

In the market you can buy a turkey, nougat, wine, raisins … but not a good friendship, it is a homemade recipe. Happy 2020!

Every time the end of the year approaches and I begin to remember all those people who, although not by my side, remain within my heart. You're one of them. I congratulate you today wishing you all the happiness in the world for you and yours in 2020.

If my smile serves as an ornament in the New Year, count on it, if my hand helps you, you have both, if my heart brings you happiness, it is all yours.

Meeting you has been one of the best that has left me this year, so I would like to celebrate these holidays with you and wish you a happy 2020 year.

I hope I can spend many New Years by your side; That idea is, in itself, the best gift.

In these holidays I have asked that my gift be you.

With information from the Spark portal.

