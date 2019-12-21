Happy Immaculate Conception Day! Phrases to congratulate on December 8

Today, December 8 is celebrated on Immaculate Conception's Day. A very important holiday, which has its origin in the Miracle of Empel. It took place between December 7 and 8, 1585, and from this event the Immaculate Conception was proclaimed patron of the Infantry and the Spanish Tercios.
If you want to congratulate this special day to your family and friends, these are the best phrases to do it.
The best phrases to congratulate the Day of the Immaculate Conception
- "By your Immaculate Conception, O Mary, make my body pure and my soul holy."
- "Virgin Mary Immaculate you shone like dawn of the great day God planted his tent in you, on our ground we want the arrival of his Kingdom".
- "The mystery of the Immaculate Conception is a source of inner light, hope and comfort."
- "Bless your purity and eternally be, for a whole God recreates himself in such graceful beauty. To you, heavenly Princess, Holy Virgin Mary. I offer you on this day soul life and heart. Look at me with compassion! Do not leave me , my mother! "
- "You are the comfort of humanity, when the moments of pain come, you offer the hope of your hand and light the way of the Lord."
- "Share these beautiful phrases in devotion to your lady the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception in her day"
- "She is the hope of those who despair, the only lawyer and help of sinners, the sure salvation of all Christians."
- "Oh Mary, that you entered the world without fault, get me from God that I can leave it without sin."
- "The Immaculate Conception of Mary is the dogma of faith that declares by a singular grace of God. Mary was preserved from all sin from her conception."
