         Happy Galentine's Day! The alternative to Valentine's Day that was born in 'Parks and Recreation'

There are only a few hours left for the arrival of Valentine's Day, a holiday that has been losing popularity over the years. However today February 13th takes place on Galentine´s Day, a newly created celebration dating back to 2010, the year in which it was created by the essential television series ‘Parks and Recreation’.

It was in the sixteenth episode of the second season of ‘Parks and Recreation’ when Leslie Knope, the unforgettable character played by Amy Poehler, explained what the Galentine´s Day consisted of:Women celebrating women. It's like the Lilith Fair festival without the anguish and with frittatas" A celebration of the feminine friendship that came to fill a void in this type of festivities that soon began to be popular even among those who had never seen the series.

A party that keeps going

In ‘Parks and Recreation’ breakfast was proposed as great meeting point with all your friends, but that has evolved towards other meals and the organization of various events for its celebration even outside the United States. Such was its growth – it was even backed by Ivanka Trump– which even generated articles criticizing its existence for associating it with Valentine's Day for marketing reasons, as if that were not what triggered the popularity of Valentine's Day…

It is true that various businesses such as Walmart did not take long to get into the car because of the economic benefits that could be brought to them, but their origins did not stop being something more pure, an extension of the positive personality of the protagonist of 'Parks and Recreation', who did He hesitated to point already in the fourteenth episode of the fourth season that 'Galentine´s Day' It should become a national holiday.

That honor has not officially achieved it, but that has not prevented more and more from celebrating it. There may be someone who may miss something similar for men or simply that it also extends to them – which in some Galentine's Day events are directly vetoed – but it was born as a celebration of female friendship and I don't see the problem in which Keep it up.

Remember that Galentine´s Day is not the first holiday invented by a television series, because before we had cases like the Festivus, an alternative to the Christmas holidays created by ‘Seinfeld’, or the Navidukkah, a fusion between Christmas and Hannukah created by the character of Seth Cohen in ‘The O.C.’.