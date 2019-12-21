Happy Constitution Day 2019! The best phrases to congratulate on December 6

Today, December 6, 2019, one of the most important and special days on the calendar of Spain is celebrated: it is the Constitution Day 2019. Then I tell you what are the best phrases to congratulate this special date to your friends and family.
Phrases to congratulate the Constitution Day 2019
- You have nothing to fear, the Constitution protects you, justice defends you, the police keep you, the union supports you, the system supports you -Joan Manuel Serrat-
- The Constitution is the cornerstone of all our freedoms; keep it and take care of it. Keep the honor and order in your own home, and the Republic will endure -Gerald Ford-
- I do not believe that there is any conflict between the condition of a Catholic and the need to fulfill the duties imposed by the Constitution. -John Fitzgerald Kennedy-
- When sovereasapland will is not respected, citizen resistance is the way to defend the Constitution -Marina Corina Machado-
- The basis of our political systems is the right of the people to make and modify their constitutions of Government -George Washington-
- The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to control the people, it is an instrument for the people to control the government so that it does not come to dominate our lives and interests -Patrick Henry-
- A good constitution is infinitely better than the best despot -Thomas Macaulay-
- It is surely more appropriate to consider the Constitutions as superstructures raised in order to guarantee the maintenance of the rule of law that, as is usually done, attribute the source category of all other laws – Friedrich August von Hayek ->
- No man can delegate any right of arbitrary control over himself; because that would mean enslaving. Calling a contract like this constitution or by another sound name does not alter its emptiness and dislate – Lysander Spooner
