Happy Birthday! Vicente Fernández today has 80 years of life

Guadalajara Jalisco.- After three days of charra party at the VFG Arena, today Vicente Fernández celebrates with his family to reach his 80 years of life, at Rancho Los 3 Potrillos.

"El Charro De Huentitán" is considered one of the most important figures of vernacular music and has earned it by hand. But its history begins from below, when in 1940 it was born in a very humble family of Jalisco that was dedicated to ranchería.

Since childhood he was interested in music and acting, thanks to his idol at the time: Pedro Infante. At age 8 he started playing the guitar and singing to imitate the stars of that moment. Just at age 14 he obtained first place in a competition of amateur singers from Guadalajara, which helped him to work entertaining social events.

When he was 23, his mother died of cancer while he tried to make an artistic career in Mexico City, where he sang at El Sarape cabaret; With the salary he received, he kept his recent wife "Cuquita".

It was in 1965 that "Chente" began to play on the radio station XEX-AM, thanks to that broadcast it began to gain popularity and was presented at the Teatro Blanquita. The following year he recorded his first album with the CBS Mexico label (currently Sony Music), called The Voice You Expected, where you can find songs like "It seems like it was yesterday" and "The Broken Cup".

From there Vicente's career was only on the rise, there were years in which he recorded up to two albums in 12 months and at a steady pace he also began a prolific career in acting. It was in 1971 when he entered fully on the big screen with the movie Tacos al Carbon, but the real success would be achieved in 1974 with La Ley del Monte.

During the eighties he dedicated himself to the internationalization of his career, traveling to South America and giving shows in that part of the continent. In the nineties he recorded some of the most important rancheros of vernacular music such as "Qué de Raro Has" and "Pity that you are alien."

Already in the new millennium it celebrated its 35th anniversary by building the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, as well as the VFG Arena, inaugurated in 2008, the two venues located in Guadalajara. On February 8, 2012, the performer announced his goodbye tour, which began in June of that year in Colombia and culminated on April 16, 2016 at the Azteca Stadium where he sang more than 45 songs.

But in 2014 he received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, which overshadowed his farewell, although he underwent a treatment that improved his quality of life.

Currently, "Chente" has left an undeniable legacy in music and film, and although he remains a mass idol, he has no intention of returning to the stage.

The luxurious clothes you saw from Don Vicente Fernández

Seeing Don Vicente Fernández wearing elegant charro suits is no longer new. Who makes them? It is part of the mystery among the public.

In an old farm located in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, lives Don Lucio Díaz Ugalde, head tailor of Chente. 35 years ago, in Mexico City, Don Lucio met in person the icon of Mexican music, whom he saw get off a van while he was cleaning his workshop, which was in front of a charro canvas.

"It was a meeting as they say, casual, because he was really filming a movie in Mexico. He came to a charro liezo and there I had my workshop. I saw him get out of the truck and I recognized him immediately. I approached to greet him and show him my clothes that I had hanging on hooks at the time. He was excited when he saw her, I think that was the connection, because from there onwards we have been working, "says Diaz Ugalde.

"El Charro de Huentitán" offered him a job as his head designer; For a while, the meetings were in the capital of Mexico, until the singer asked him to move to Jalisco, and although it was not easy to convince him to move, he accepted after two years.

"I started to make her charro suits in Mexico City, in my workshop, and little by little, because of the demand and demand of her concerts, because it required more costumes, so she invited me to live in her land. One day she told me "Go there, I'm going to put a house on you, you're not going to pay anything and you're going to have enough work," which took me about two years to decide, "he confesses.

Initially he arrived at a ranch called Huerta Vieja, but far from Guadalajara, where he used to buy what was necessary to make the costumes. "Then he told me: 'I have a house, but it is uglier, in Tlaquepaque, 10, 15 minutes from the Center of Guadalajara', and here I stayed. It has never charged me a penny, logically, like everything else, my obligation is to keep in good condition where I live, "adds the tailor.

The costumes that he performs for the interpreter of "Por Tu Maldito Amor" are costumes for charro gala and grand gala, the favorites of the singer from Tapatio, whose main feature is that they have handmade embroideries in cannibalistic material, of French origin.

Father and son dressed the same during Alejandro Fernández's wedding with América Guinart.



Photo: Archive



He came to make at least four or five clothes a month in his active years on stage. "Sometimes until more than five suits per month because he constantly on his tours tried to never go out with it, so if I said, I worked three times a week, I had to go ahead of him. Of course he gave me a lot of time in advance to do things, he chose the colors, gave me the buttons and we worked hard for him. "

Something peculiar about the costumes is that the buttons are sent to Fernandez with a specialist and a sculptor, also based in Guadalajara. The pieces are special, as they range from lucky charra figures, horse heads and complete horses.

The hats, the complementary accessory of the charro suit, also order them to be made in a special way to match their garments.

Alejandro Fernández "El Heredero" debuted as a singer on October 19 at the Palenque de las Fiestas de Octubre, right where his father, Alejandro, and his grandfather, Vicente. In the event, the son of the Potrillo wore the suit with which his father joined in marriage with his mother.



Lucio Díaz Ugalde, 73, is still the Fernández tailor, as he makes Alejandro Fernández "El Potrillo" and now his son, Alex Fernández "El Heredero".

He has also worked for Ana Gabriel, he did it with Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal, even for Luis Miguel, who made several of the garments he used for the launch of his second album with Mariachi Mexico Forever !, published in 2017 .