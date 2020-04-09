Happy birthday to Yasuhiro Nightow, father of Trigun, who turns 53 today

Share it:

We are used to on Everyeye celebrate anniversaries such as serial anniversaries, tributes, birthdays of famous people and famous mangakas as well as creators of great works that have marked generations of children and the hearts of fans on fire. We strongly love this world and therefore honor it to the best of our ability.

A few days ago we had our best wishes, he has one of the most loved characters in the world, the pirate skeleton and musician Brook of one piece and remembered the release of the second trailer of the first season of the beloved Attack of the Giants released now seven years ago. Well, we could quote celebratory articles like these until they fill pages and pages, however we stop here, because we want to shift the attention to an anniversary that falls today and that deserves the ours and your attention.

Exactly 53 years ago one of the was born most famous mangaka of our period, a mangaka who was a guest at the Lucca Comics & Games for two editions, in 2008 and 2015, and which gave birth to one of the most famous and well-known series in the world: Trigun. Today we want to send our best wishes to Yasuhiro Nightow, born on April 8, 1967. Mangaka who debuted at the age of 27 on the magazine Supet Jump with the manga, Call XXXX. Father, by the way, also of works like Samurai Spirit, Satellite Lovers and characters and stories for the SAW with anime and video games from the series Gungrave.

Nightow is most famous for the famous manga before and the animated series afterwards, Trigun. First published in 1995 by Tokuma Shoten who collected it in three tankobons, and then moved to the magazine Shonen Captain, a magazine that was later closed and which forced the manga to remain incomplete. This was until 1998 when it was published Trigun Maximum, sequel to the first series, published by Shonen Gahosha in the necklace Young King OURs, then ended on March 30, 2007 with the publication of the 102nd chapter, for a total of 14 volumes.

If you haven't seen Trigun, you can retrieve it on the American streaming platform, Netflix. Once again happy birthday Yasuhiro Nightow and thank you for the works that you have given us and that you have given to the world.

