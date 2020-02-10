Happy birthday to Makoto Shinkai, the author of Your Name and Weathering With You turns 47!

Share it:

The weekend just ended has been special for Makoto Shinkai, the Japanese director and screenwriter famous for the likes of Your Name, The Garden of Words and Weathering With You. Sensei indeed did yesterday 47 years old, an event that was apparently celebrated in the company of some friends and relatives.

As you can see at the bottom, the director did not miss the opportunity to thank his fans, writing on Twitter: "Thank you all for your warm birthday wishes! You will hardly believe it, but I promise you that this year too I will give my best to try to achieve something new. By the way, at midnight they called me Daigo-kun and Nana-chan (editor's note: Kotaro Daigo and Nana Mori, voice actors of the protagonists of Weathering With You), in addition to Kamiki-kun and Mone-chan (Ryonosuke Kamiki and Mone Kamishiraishi from Your Name) to wish me well! Thanks a lot guys".

Crunchyroll, Funimation and all the other social profiles of the major western and eastern streaming sites took the opportunity to wish the maestro a happy birthday, who apparently would already be working on a brand new film.

And what do you think of it? What is your favorite Makoto Shinkai work? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to read our review of Weathering With You, his latest masterpiece.