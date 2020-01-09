Happy birthday Kate Middleton! Who is the Duchess of Cambridge today (and what she is about to become)

Share it:

Good birthday, Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge on January 9, 2020 blows out 38 candles and also celebrates a decade spent in the spotlight since she became engaged to the Prince William in 2010 and entered the British Royal Family. The story of this girl born in the countryside, who traveled with her parents around the world and also helped out in the family business when it was needed, now you know it well, because on Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge rivers of words have been written: his unmistakable style that has evolved (and is still changing) over the years and has become iconic, all to be copied.

Happy Birthday Kate! michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

And his way of doing always positive, rigorous and smiling has also conquered the Queen Elizabeth, who as far as rebellious grandchildren already has his work to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have just announced their exit from the family.

Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday with a few friends at Amner Hall in Norfolk. Pool / Samir HusseinGetty Images

Who Kate Middleton was, you already know who he is Kate Middleton today after the arrival of his three children George, Charlotte and Louis (and there is already talk of a new one pregnancy…) you are seeing him live, following her on Instagram, in his travels with Prince William, in contact with the associations of which he is godmother and with his children. Of course, for her as well for her sister-in-law Meghan Markle there is no lack of controversy: gossip wants cyclically Kate Middleton betrayed, or pregnant, or on the verge of divorce with Prince William but she does not lose the smile and that incredible rigor that have transformed her from country girl with big dreams into one of the most loved royals ever.

Kate Middleton today, towards her most important role

We like Kate because she perfectly fell into her role as Duchess and future Queen, but she doesn't seem to have forgotten who she was and her origins. LAURENCE GRIFFITHSGetty Images

You will think that be Kate Middleton it's easy (even if we tried and it's not like that): she has a lot of money, a beautiful family, she is a beautiful woman and she is part of one of the most powerful families on the planet. But the evolution of the Duchess since she married William in 2011 has been a good exercise of discretion, as well as a dip in the search for a simpler but chic look and for which she is still looking for a balance even showing off accessories completely new, like the blue Fedora that he put in Sandringham at Epiphany.

Kate is probably very good at keeping her eyes on the target, or the throne: when the Prince William will become king (after the immortal The Queen and the Prince Charles) she will have the title of Queen Consort and when his son George ascends the throne, his role will turn into that of Queen Mum. Not bad for a girl who left the English countryside, right?

You never respond to gossip and rumors of betrayal and divorce, in full Queen Elizabeth style. The name of Rose Hanbury, the marquise with whom William would have betrayed her, appears repeatedly and has also come out on the occasion of Kate Middleton's birthday: according to People it seems that she was also at the party at Amner Hall with relatives and friends. If this story of betrayal is true it is probably false, or Kate is just very good at forgiving and dissimulating. On the other hand if you have seen the third season of The Crown you will have noticed when fidelity to the role and to the Crown led Queen Elizabeth herself to silence and close her eyes to the misdeeds of Prince Philip, often accused of having betrayed her. And Kate Middleton in our opinion of Queen Elizabeth has a lot: her role has shaped him on the field after the 2011 royal wedding without ever slipping, one look too many, a word said at the wrong time.

For the Dukes of Cambridge, 2020 is an important year because they will launch a project dedicated to the environment with their Foundation. PoolGetty Images

It is in the future of Kate Middleton, what's up? Certainly the great event already launched by Prince William who in the next decade commits himself with his wife to look for 50 good ideas to save planet Earth with the Earthshot Prize. And then of course gala dinners with tiara and elegant clothes, family photos, personal projects and many new patronages, which are the concrete demonstration of Queen Elizabeth's esteem for Kate.

And maybe the arrival of a fourth child for Kate Middelton? We do not exclude it at all: whatever there is in the future of the Duchess, we certainly do not want to miss it.

